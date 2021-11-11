She is no longer coming: Olivia Rodrigo would be an attraction at Rock in Rio 2022

For very little Brazilian fans of Olivia Rodrigo missed the chance to see the singer live on Rock in Rio 2022. During the press conference for the release of the town, new music festival in São Paulo by the same producers as RIR, Roberto Medina he stated that he had plans to have the interpreter of “good 4 u” as the second main attraction of the World Stage on November 11th, same date as two Lipa.

However, scheduling conflicts prevented the 18-year-old artist’s confirmation. still second Medina, the official announcement of his coming to the country would be made soon. The information is from the Tracklist website.

The year 2021 began marked by the sudden and well-received success of Olivia Rodrigo, owner of the megahit “drivers license” – who climbed the charts in the first week of January. Later, proving she wasn’t a one-hit artist, the 18-year-old singer released “good 4 u“, another hit on music charts around the world.

On the last Monday of October, the song repeated the feat of Olivia’s debut single and hit the billion streams mark on Spotify. With that, the third single from the album “sour” became the song by a female artist to achieve that feat the fastest, in 164 days.

The huge numbers earned Rodrigo another record: she is the only female artist to have two songs (“drivers license” and “good 4 u”) with more than a billion streams in the same year of release.