Shopping and residential areas isolated in central Beijing after 6 Covid cases | World

A major shopping mall in Beijing has been closed and residents of several residential complexes will face mandatory confinement starting this Thursday (11), in the central region of the Chinese capital, due to a recent outbreak of six confirmed cases of Covid-19 .
Although the level of infections is much lower in China than in most countries, the Chinese government continues to adopt a zero tolerance strategy against the coronavirus, imposing severe restrictions and mass testing when few cases are detected.
- SEE TOO: Germany registers more than 50,000 new cases of Covid for the 1st time in the pandemic
The six new cases were registered in the Chaoyang and Haidian districts of central Beijing, where a plenary session of the Communist Party’s Central Committee is taking place — which adopted a resolution that reinforces the power of the country’s president, Xi Jinping.
They are linked to contacts with infected people in Jilin Province, in the northeast of the country, according to the government.
Confinement and mass testing
Four residential complexes, a primary school and a commercial building went into lockdown on Thursday, with tens of thousands of people barred from leaving and forced to pass Covid-19 tests.
Professionals in protective clothing cordoned off the confined areas and delivered food to the confined residents.
Raffles City shopping mall, in the center of the capital, was closed on Wednesday (10) at night, after a close contact of an infected person visited the site, according to the newspaper “Beijing Youth Daily”.
The exits were blocked and workers and customers only left the place after being tested, and the shopping center remains closed on this farm.
While other countries have relaxed measures to reduce the spread of the virus, due to the advance of vaccination, China maintains its strategy of trying to completely eradicate the disease when a small outbreak is registered, adopting strict measures and restrictions on mobility.
Blind man plays musical instrument near Raffles City mall, which remained closed this Thursday (November 11, 2021) after close contact with a person with Covid-19 visited the site in Beijing, capital of China. Claus Celis/AFP