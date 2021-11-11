Shutdown of anesthetists suspends elective surgeries by SUS in RN; thousand procedures failed to be done in 10 days | large northern river

Hospitals that perform elective surgeries contracted by the Unified Health System in Rio Grande do Norte have been suspended for 10 days, since the anesthesiologists decided to suspend activities.

The category alleges delays in payments made by the state government and the city of Natal.

According to the cooperative that represents the professionals, paralyzed surgeries are performed within the Financial Technical Cooperation Term (TCTF) signed between the federal, state and municipal governments.

The term covers elective surgeries in various areas performed in public and private hospitals with agreements. Also included in the same contract are the anesthesiology shifts carried out in municipal maternity hospitals such as Leide Morais and Araken Farias.

“In 10 days, around 1,000 procedures, including surgeries and exams, were not carried out,” said Dr. Madson Vidal, who is technical director at Coopanest.

“All cardiology services at Incor and Hospital do Coração are suspended; care at the League, at Hospital Luiz Antônio; neurosurgeries at Hospital do Coração and at Memorial; orthopedic surgeries at Hospital Memorial and Clínica Paulo Gurgel; all surgeries children at Varela Santiago and surgeries to remove calculus in the polyclinic”, he said.

Urgent and emergency services were maintained, according to him.

The interruption of services directly affects the lives of patients like 9-month-old Laura Valentina. She was diagnosed in early November with a rare congenital heart disease: Tetralogy of Fallot – a combination of heart defects present at birth.

2 of 3 Nathalia seeks cardiac surgery for her 9-month-old daughter Laura, since November 4 in the RN — Photo: Provided Nathalia seeks cardiac surgery for her 9-month-old daughter Laura, since November 4 in the RN — Photo: Provided

According to the child’s mother, Nathalia Eloisa do Nascimento, 22, the doctor who treated the baby referred Laura for surgery at Incor, in Natal – the document is from the last 4th of November.

However, when the family in the municipality of Monte Alegre sought the associated hospital, they were informed that the procedures were not being carried out by the SUS.

“She has two holes in her heart and a narrow vein. There are times when she turns purple and we have to take her to the hospital, to stay on oxygen. When I called, they said they were not undergoing surgery through SUS. I called again this week and she’s not even on the waiting list. They’ve had surgery paralyzed for almost two weeks. I feel distressed, seeing my daughter in this state,” says Nathalia.

According to Coopanest, there is a “chronic problem” of delays in payments by the State and Municipal Health Departments that have worsened in recent months. A debt installment agreement was reached, but the situation would have returned and repeated itself.

“Anesthesiologists have been unpaid since January, an agreement was reached with the two secretaries, with the intervention of the Public Ministry, that if they did not pay by the end of October, the cooperative was authorized by them to discontinue the service”, says doctor Madson Vidal .

3 of 3 Madson Vidal, director of the anesthesiologists’ cooperative in RN — Photo: Reproduction/Inter TV Cabugi Madson Vidal, director of the anesthesiologists’ cooperative in RN — Photo: Reproduction/Inter TV Cabugi

Sesap says it works for regularization

In a statement, the State Secretariat said that it is passing on the installments of the agreement made with the City of Natal for payment of installments to the cooperatives on time and that it is “working to enable the payment of regular monthly bills”.

The Municipal Health Department of Natal did not take a stand on the matter until the publication of this article.

MP asks for blockage of funds from the City of Natal

The Public Ministry informed that, in view of the non-payment to the anesthesiologists’ cooperative, it asked the 3rd court of the Public Treasury of Natal to block R$ 1,688,097.91 from the accounts of the city hall of Natal.

“The MPRN clarifies that this amount was reached by adding the full outstanding debts owed to Coopanest and Prontoclínica, as well as the debts until the April 2021 competence of the Memorial Hospital, in the amount of R$ 1,034,511.78, given the need to give the two orthopedic providers a more isonomic treatment,” he informed.