Singapore wild park lions test positive

Four lions from a Singapore wildlife park tested positive for coronaviruses after being infected by officials and exhibit symptoms such as coughing and sneezing, local authorities said today.

Asian lions began showing some signs of the disease last weekend, prompting their keepers to undertake detection tests.

“All the cats remain radiant, alert and active,” said Sonja Luz of the Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages the park. “We hope the lions will recover well with just supportive treatment,” he said.

The infected animals and other lions in Singapore’s Night Safari Park were placed in isolation, the government’s veterinary service said.

Three keepers at this outdoor park, which is home to hundreds of animals, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

An African lion from the Singapore Zoo, adjacent to the park, also became ill, and local authorities requested a detection test on the animal.

The Night Safari Park and Singapore Zoo remained open, as the risk of animals transmitting the virus to humans is considered minimal.

Lions, tigers and gorillas have had positive results in US zoos, as have dogs and cats.

Singapore is currently facing its worst wave of covid-19 infections since the onset of the pandemic, with an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 new cases a day and some deaths.