Six Ultimate Tips to Say Goodbye to Abdominal Fat

Do you diet and exercise but take a long time to see results? This is a common complaint for those looking to get “on good” with the scale in order to lose those extra pounds, especially the insistent little abdominal fat.

According to nutritionist Pippa Campbell, one of the factors that hinders the loss of the famous “fanny pack” is stress.

“In tense or stressful periods, cortisol is released. Although small increases are normal, chronically high levels of this hormone can become a problem”, he explains.

This is because cortisol, known as the main “stress hormone”, promotes excess and increased appetite, especially with regard to comfort food, as those sugary and high-calorie recipes are called.

The hormone can also be linked to insulin resistance, a process that increases hunger, the craving for carbohydrates and stores the sugar consumed as fat.

How to lose belly?

So, the first tip of the specialist to “dry up” the belly is to avoid stress. In an interview with The Sun, Pippa recommends cutting out foods with a high glycemic load (GI) because they cause high blood sugar levels. Managing everyday nervousness and friction is difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run.

See other expert advice:

Sleep well

According to a study by Columbia University, people eat nearly 300 calories more per day when sleep deprived compared to those who get adequate rest.

Reduce Sugar Intake

According to author Zana Morris, sugar is directly related to belly fat. “Sugar triggers the release of insulin, which in turn stimulates the body to store fat, particularly in the core region,” explained the writer of The High Fat Diet: How to Lose 10 Pounds in 14 Days, to The Sun.

“Cutting out sugar and foods that break down quickly into sugars will reduce and stabilize insulin levels, as well as help your body look to fat for fuel,” she said.

Practice exercises

The diet must be aligned with the practice of exercises to boost fat burning. Experts recommend aerobic activities such as running, cycling and swimming to increase caloric burn. Weight lifting or body strength training, in turn, are great for helping to build muscle.

“Each week, do at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic exercise; strength training at least twice a week”, indicated nutritionist Helen Bond.

Snack but be careful

Although some experts try to avoid this meal, Bond recommends you can keep him on his quest for the ideal weight, as long as it’s healthy. “It’s best to avoid highly processed ​​or refined snacks. Some are high in saturated fat, which raises cholesterol.”

increase fiber intake

Research carried out later already indicates that the consumption of fiber enhances weight loss. Including them in the diet shows positive results in the loss of abdominal fat, without any other changes in diet.

They can be found in whole grains, breads or pastas, as well as in fruits, vegetables and pulses, such as beans and lentils.

be careful with alcohol

Every alcoholic beverage is caloric, so when ingested in large quantities, they add up – especially if other caloric foods are added, such as lemonade, soda or fruit juices.

“This extra pressure on the liver can make it very difficult to build muscle, which is critical to losing belly fat.”

