Sleeping between 10 pm and 11 pm is ideal to avoid heart disease, says study – Revista Galileu

Sleeping between 10 pm and 11 pm is ideal to avoid heart disease, says study (Photo: Elena Koycheva/Unsplash)

Through many studies, science has demonstrated how important it is to maintain good sleep habits to maintain good health. But, in addition to the “rule” of eight hours of sleep a day, can other aspects of this sacred rest interfere with our well-being? A group of scientists from the United Kingdom decided to investigate what would be the most suitable time for this.

In an article published this Tuesday (9) in the journal European Heart Journal – Digital Health, from the European Society of Cardiology, concluded that the habit of going to bed between 10 pm and 11 pm is related to a lower risk of developing heart disease, compared to those who have the habit of going to bed sooner or later.

“The body has an internal 24-hour clock, called the circadian rhythm, which helps regulate physical and mental functioning,” explains David Plans, study author and researcher at the University of Exeter, in a statement. “Although we cannot conclude the causal relationship in our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtime may be more likely to disrupt the biological clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health.”

While many studies have looked at the relationship between sleep duration and the development of heart disease, British researchers decided to research the association of these health problems with bedtime. For this, 88,026 people were recruited between 2006 and 2010 through the UK Biobank, a medical database used for large-scale studies in the UK.

The analyzed patients were between 43 and 79 years old, with an average of 61 years old, and 58% were women. To find out exactly what time they were going to sleep and when they woke up, an accelerometer was attached to each one’s wrist, collecting data for seven days. In addition, participants completed questionnaires about physical, demographic, health and lifestyle aspects. They were then evaluated for the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, defined as heart attack, heart failure, chronic ischemic heart disease, stroke, and transient ischemic attack.

Research participants were followed for an average of five to seven years. During this period, 3,172 of them (3.6%) developed cardiovascular disease. The incidence was lower among those who went to bed from 10:00 pm to 10:59 pm. In comparison, those who went to bed before 10 pm had a 24% higher occurrence of heart disease; and among those who slept between 11:00 pm and 11:59 pm, the rate was 12% higher. Those who only started to rest at night at midnight or later showed a 25% higher risk.

Further analysis also showed that this association between bedtime and the risk of cardiovascular disease is stronger in women. The explanation for this, however, is not yet known, according to scientists. In men, only the habit of sleeping before 10 pm presented a significant risk.

“It could be that there is a gender difference in how the endocrine system responds to an interruption in the circadian rhythm,” suggests Plans. “In addition, the older age of the study participants may be a confounding factor, as women’s cardiovascular risk increases after menopause — which means there may not be a difference in the strength of the association between women and men.”

Furthermore, the researchers concluded that although the study did not show a cause-and-effect relationship between bedtime and the development of heart disease, the data indicate that this habit can act as a potential risk factor. “If our findings are confirmed in other studies, sleep schedule and basic sleep hygiene could be a low-cost public health goal to reduce the risk of heart disease,” says Plans.