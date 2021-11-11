Sleeping earlier helps keep the heart healthier, study says

Last Tuesday (9), a study published in the European Heart Journal pointed out that the habit of going to bed between 10 pm and 11 pm is related to a lower risk of heart disease. Meanwhile, people who fall asleep at midnight or later have a 25% higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

The risk presented in the survey was 12% higher for those who sleep between 11 pm and 12 am, compared to those who sleep between 10 pm and 11 pm. Interestingly, those who sleep before 10 pm also had a 24% higher risk of developing heart disease. To determine this, the study analyzed data on the night habits of 88,000 people in the UK, collected using an accelerometer worn on the wrist. Participants also completed a questionnaire about their demographics, lifestyle, general health and physical assessments.

(Image: Zohre Nemati/Unsplash)

Study participants were followed years later for a new diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. After taking into account other factors, such as smoking, body mass index and socioeconomic status, the team analyzed how habits were related to the risk of these diseases. An interesting point of the study shows that men seem to be less likely to develop sleep-related cardiovascular disease than women. While there is still no proven reason behind it, scientists suspect it has to do with hormones.

Although the study does not understand the real cause behind the relationship between sleep and the heart, previous research has already highlighted the link between heart health and sleep quality. The hunch is that sleep has an influence on biological processes such as glucose metabolism, hormonal regulation, blood pressure and inflammation. Anyway, the full survey can be accessed here.

Source: IFL Science