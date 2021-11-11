Solange exposes fear and Rico says he took pawn fingerprint

After a tense night with the formation of the eighth farm in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the pedestrians woke up in a more humorous mood. In this climate, Solange Gomes took the opportunity to make a request and Rico Melquiades made a revelation.

During interaction with some pedestrians, the ex-Gugu bath said that she no longer wants to participate in pile games, as she is afraid of breaking her silicone.

“I don’t want a pile on top of me so that my silicone doesn’t burst”, he declared, before adding: “If it does, you’ll pay.”

At that moment, the digital influencer from Alagoas took the opportunity to say, in a joking tone, that he also doesn’t want to know more about him. Then, the comedian revealed that in one of these games, some pawn, whom he says he doesn’t know who it was, gave him a “fingerprint”.

“They gave me a finger, I don’t know who it was,” he said, before changing the subject.