“Son doesn’t hold marriage,” says Sandy, after kissing actor | Fame | Online Diary

Between ingredients and recipes, Sandy takes advantage of her newest cooking show, Sandy + Chef, to share fun trivia. The most shocking? The actress revealed to have made a romantic relationship with an actor with bad breath. Suffered, huh, Sandy? The first three episodes of the production premiere Thursday, November 11th, on HBO Max.

The subject came up while preparing a Japanese dish. The singer asked chef Murakami, who was accompanying her in the preparation, how to know if a fish was fresh. After receiving the explanation, Sandy showed that he had empirically figured out how to recognize that the seafood was not the best—and the experience was not a very pleasant one.

“You know that once I played with an actor, who ate sashimi, which was not of great quality, and then he had to kiss me… And his breath… The fish shouldn’t be too fresh!”, joked the presenter.

RELATIONSHIP

Married for over 10 years, the singer, who is very discreet about her personal life, spoke about intimacies in a recent interview with Multishow. He delivered that, at the beginning of the relationship, he thought it would not last with Lucas Lima.

“In the first six months of marriage I thought I would go crazy, I thought he did things to provoke me, but it was just his way”, pointed out the blonde. “Nobody is happy like in a margarine commercial,” he added.

“son does not hold marriage. It’s not because we’ve been there for a long time. And everyone has flaws. If you separate and get another one, you have to put up with the other’s faults. It’s not that. We choose to be together”, he pointed out.