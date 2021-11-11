Sorocaba and Biah Rodrigues’ daughter is born! See the baby’s first photo:

The first daughter of the singer Sorocaba was born with the digital influencer Biah Rodrigues, the little Fernanda

The singer’s first daughter was born Sorocaba with his wife, the digital influencer Biah Rodrigues! They were already parents of the one year old boy Theo and now they are also parents of the girl Fernanda!

The baby came into the world this Wednesday (10). She was born at the São Luiz Maternity Hospital in São Paulo. By announcing the birth of your daughter with Sorocaba, Biah Rodrigues showed a beautiful photo in which she appears with her daughter on her lap and it is possible to see the baby’s two little feet with pink socks.

When showing the photo, Biah just wrote: “All honor and all glory to him! Thank my god”. And several internet users congratulated the couple on the birth of the baby. “God be praised! Congratulations for the princess and may God bless her”, commented a netizen.

And another internet user said: “Congratulations family! Good health for this princess!”. A netizen also commented: “God is wonderful, that He continues to bless your family a lot!”

Biah Rodrigues and Sorocaba they have not yet revealed whether the baby was born through vaginal delivery or a cesarean. The couple’s firstborn came into the world through normal birth and to have this type of birth again was Biah’s wish.

Recently Biah Rodrigues declared to her daughter saying: “My Fernanda, wake up every day and be able to feel you in my womb and remember God’s love for me… How desired you were, daughter! Not only for your mom and dad, but it was a wish that was also present in the heart of God, and so it was. You will come to this world, but it will not be his… I declare health and protection over your life… You will be a girl, calm, gentle, serene, brave, beautiful and strong… We are arranging everything here the way I dreamed, to your baby girl arrival”.

