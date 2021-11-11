Soybean prices increase in four places. See the quotes of the day

The Brazilian soybean market had another day of few deals and mixed prices. Sellers remain reticent, given the recent drop in prices. Dollar and Chicago volatility contributed to the sluggishness.

– Deep Step (RS): the 60-kilogram bag dropped from BRL 161.50 to BRL 160.00

– Region of the Missions: the price dropped from BRL 160.50 to BRL 159.00

– Port of Rio Grande: the price rose from BRL 161.50 to BRL 163.00 per bag

– Rattlesnake (PR): the price remained at BRL 156.00 per bag

– Port of Paranaguá (PR): the bag stabilized at BRL 161.00

– Rondonópolis (MT): the bag advanced from BRL 150.00 to BRL 152.00

– Gold (MS): the price rose from BRL 151.00 to BRL 152.00

– Rio Verde (GO): the bag increased from BRL 150.00 to BRL 151.00

Chicago and the soybeans

Soy futures contracts traded on the Chicago Commodities Exchange (CBOT) ended Wednesday with higher prices. The market rebounded after reaching its lowest level since December 2020 on Tuesday.

Prices reflect the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicative of a lower-than-expected US crop. The market had expected an increase in the forecast. And analysts believe the market was oversold.

Soybean contracts for January delivery closed up 4.75 cents a bushel or 0.39% to $12.16 3/4 a bushel. The March position was quoted at $12.29 a bushel, with a gain of 5.25 cents or 0.42%.

In by-products, the December position of bran closed with a low of US$ 0.10 or 0.02% to US$ 342.40 per ton. In oil, contracts maturing in December closed at 58.14 cents of the dollar, up 0.67 cents or 1.14%.

Exchange

The commercial dollar closed at R$ 5.6670, up 1.88%. The session, which began tensely due to the speech of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who yesterday said he had “a license to spend”, rose even more in temperature after President Jair Bolsonaro announced emergency aid to truck drivers, in addition to the maneuver to recalculate the spending ceiling based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Thursday schedule

– United Kingdom: The September trade balance will be published at 6:30 am by the statistics department.

– United Kingdom: The preliminary reading of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2021 will be published at 6:30 am by the statistics department.

– United Kingdom: Industrial production for September will be published at 6:30 am by the statistics department.

– FGV releases the General Price Index – 10 (IGP-10) for November at 8 am.

– Estimated grain harvest in Brazil in 2021/22 – Conab, 9 am

– Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production – IBGE, 9 am.

– Quarterly slaughters in Brazil – IBGE, 9 am.

– US weekly grain exports – USDA, 10:30 am.

– Argentinian crop development data – Buenos Aires Cereals Exchange, 15hs.

– Data on crops in Rio Grande do Sul – Emater, in the afternoon.

– Brazilian coffee exports in October – Cecafé, 4 pm.

– Rumo’s financial result.