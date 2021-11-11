SP GP promoter highlights “20% more audience” in 2021

WHAT DOES SÃO PAULO GP MEAN FOR F1 2021? | TT GP #38

This weekend, Interlagos will host the São Paulo GP, stage of the 19th of 22 stages of Formula 1 this season. This Wednesday (10), a press conference, details about the weekend were released by the organization of the event and by the Government of SP.

Alan Adler, promoter of the race, commented on several issues. The director celebrated the completion of the race after the Covid-19 pandemic, even more so with the presence of the public, and commented on the state of the circuit in São Paulo after the absence last season.

“We are very excited. I would like to thank the mayor [Ricardo Nunes] for delivering an impeccable race track, it’s beautiful. A first world race track, with structure and everything working. The expectations are the possible improvements, since a year ago we didn’t know if there would be the GP, nor if there would be a public, but now we are here celebrating the race with 100% capacity. This is important for the event, for the city, for the State”, commented Adler.

The São Paulo GP takes place this weekend (Photo: Duda Bairros/Vicar)

“We have always been very confident in the vaccination plan and in carrying out the GP. The big question was the percentage of audience. We followed our planning, but everything was pushed and that put a lot of pressure on execution. We had plans A, B and C. We followed the normal course and the entire infrastructure of the racecourse now accommodates 100% of the public”, he continued.

Adler also commented on the full capacity at the racetrack in 2021 and compared it to the last stage of F1 held in Interlagos, in 2019, when it also had a full house in the three days of the event.

“We are prepared to receive 20% more public than in 2019, that’s why we increased the structures. The product is very good and attracting young people. Before, parents dragged their children to the race. Now, the children take their parents to the racecourse”, he declared.

Fans party at the São Paulo F1 GP (Photo: Rodrigo Berton/Grand Prix)

“We are greatly improving the screens at the racetrack, with twice the size, in addition to the audio system used in large shows. The racetrack was practically closed during the pandemic, so there were no major changes, only the recovery of its original state to receive Formula 1”, completed the director.

The organization of the São Paulo GP will require a document with a photo and proof of complete vaccination (two doses or a single dose) “compulsorily presented through the Chronus i-Passport application, the official health passport of the event, which will be available free of charge and registration should be done by the 10th of November”.

Furthermore, the promoters demand for those who have not completed the vaccine schedule – children between 5 and 12 years old – or those who have taken only one dose, the mandatory presentation of a negative test for Covid-19 of the Antigen type (performed within 24 hours before each access to the racecourse) or RT-PCR (performed up to 48 hours before each access to the racecourse).