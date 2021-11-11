Sport X America-MG – Supersports

28

1 time Lucas Kal digs the right half into the area for Patric. Sander comes in tearing and deflects the ball across the end line. Corner to the Rabbit.

1 time Ademir launched into the area from the left, finds no one to pass and finishes in a cross. The ball explodes on top of Thyere.

1 time Gustavo leaves the lawn crying a lot. Sport fans sing the name of the boy who is one of the main names on the team in the fight against relegation at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals.

1 time Sport players try to get the idea out of the head of referee Raphael Claus, but are ignored.

1 time GO TO THE SHOWER EARLY!!! After reviewing the bid on the video, referee Raphael Claus cancels the yellow card and punishes Gustavo with a straight red card. Leo’s shirt 10 is sent off for flooring in Felipe Azevedo.

1 time LOOK AT THE VAR!!! Referee Raphael Claus called in the video booth to review Gustavo’s move on Felipe Azevedo. There is a chance that Leo’s shirt 10 will be sent off from the field.

1 time Gustavo arrives late in a ball dispute, lands on Felipe Azevedo and receives a yellow card.

1 time OUTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! Hernanes takes a closed left corner on the first crossbar and Z Welison ducks his head over the crossbar.

1 time POLIMIC!!! Paulinho Moccelin invades the area from the left at speed and crosses looking for Mikael. Lucas Kal cuts through the end line, but Leo’s players are accused of touching the ball.

1 time Ball possession: Sport 46%x54% Amrica-MG.

1 time Trllez, Sport’s reserve striker in the game, is punished with a yellow card for complaint.

1 time Al scores his third goal for America-MG at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals.

1 time AMRICA-MG’S GOOOOOL!!! Felipe Azevedo triggered by Zrate in the tip of the area on the left, raises his head and crosses towards the penalty spot. Al comes free in the middle of Sport’s defense and looks good in Mailson’s right corner.

1 time AMRICA-MG’S GOOOOOL!!! AL THE NAME OF THE RABBIT’S GOAL!!!

1 time ISOLATED!!! Paulinho Moccelin takes a corner kick from the left into the area, Bauermann cuts with his head and Sabino risks a strong kick from the intermediate. The ball, however, goes almost outside the Arena Pernambuco.

1 time Gustavo crosses from the right half into the area looking for Paulinho Moccelin. Patric follows the shot and deflects the ball across the end line. Corner kick.

1 time Gustavo tries to pull counterattack in the right half, but pushed by Zrate. Lack.

1 time Juninho tries to reverse the game from the left in the end of the area to the right for Ademir. Sander splits hard and fends off the danger.

1 time America-MG takes care of the main offensive actions of the match. Sport is still trying to find itself on the field.

1 time Ademir launches from the far left, Zrate takes control and crosses low in the area. Felipe Azevedo dominates, plays aside for Al to hit and Sander stops the kick. In the leftover, Felipe Azevedo tries the submission even if he left it on the ground and sends the ball through the end line.

1 time Sander crosses from the left wing into the area for Mikael and Ricardo Silva heads in the air trying to make the cut. The ball wins the direction of the end line, but Cavichioli avoids the corner for Sport.

1 time Zrate took a corner kick from the right on the first post, Felipe Azevedo didn’t raise and Z Welison headed it off.

1 time ALMOST THE FIRST OF THE RABBIT!!! Zrate wins Thyere’s ball at the left edge of the area and fires a rocket at the goal. The ball deflects at the mark and goes out by hitting the right post.

1 time Paulinho Moccelin pulls a counterattack through the left lane and lets Gustavo pass at the entrance to the area. The Sport shirt 10 tries to feint and ends up disarmed by Lucas Kal.

1 time UHUU!!! Juninho fired by Marlon in front of the half moon, fixes the ball on his right foot and finishes looking for the right angle. Mailson flies beautifully and makes the save.

1 time Juninho opens a pass on the right half, Ademir puts a pass on the half moon, Zrate tries to turn quickly to enter the area, but is disarmed by Sabino.

1 time Teams start the game by missing many passes in the center lane.

1 time Al, Ademir and Zrate spin the ball in front of Sport’s area to open up spaces in defense.

1 time Juninho receives a pass in the center lane, turns quickly and tries to trigger Ademir in the area. The ball goes free at Sabino’s feet to ward off danger.

1 time The game starts at Arena Pernambuco. Sport gives the first touches to the ball.

1 time Campeonato Brasileiro 2021 has a minute of silence as a tribute to those killed by coronaviruses in the world.

1 time Teams profiled in the field. In moments, the ball will roll.

1 time America-MG takes to the field in the 4-4-2 scheme: Cavichioli; Patric, Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Al and Ademir; Felipe Azevedo and Zrate.

1 time Sport is currently in the 4-3-3 formation: Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Z Welison, Marco and Hernandes; Gustavo, Mikael and Paulinho Moccelin.

1 time In the duel between the clubs in the first round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Sport beat Amrica-MG by 1-0.

1 time RETROSPECT! Sport and America-MG have faced each other 25 times in history. There are 9 wins for each team and 7 draws.

1 time EYE ON RULING! Referee Raphael Claus whistles the game and will be assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira. The VAR will be commanded by Fabricio Porfirio de Moura.

1 time DESFALQUES: Sport cannot count on injured Barcia, Neilton, Joo Igor and Thiago Lopes. Amrica-MG will not have the injured Berro, Eduardo and Carlos Alberto, in addition to the suspended Bruno Nazrio and Fabrcio Daniel.

1 time CAMPAIGN IN AMRICA-MG IN THE 2021 SEASON: 19 wins, 17 draws, 13 defeats, 55 goals scored and 45 conceded. Playing as a visitor, Coelho has 9 wins, 10 draws, 8 defeats, 32 goals scored and 31 goals conceded.

1 time SPORT CAMPAIGN IN THE 2021 SEASON: 15 wins, 16 draws, 21 defeats, 44 goals scored and 53 conceded. Acting as home team, Leo has 8 wins, 8 draws, 9 defeats, 21 goals scored and 18 goals conceded.

1 time Sport and Amrica-MG players warm up on the Pernambuco Arena lawn.

1 time BRAZILIAN REGULATION: 20 teams face off in a round and 38 rounds return. The team with the highest number of points will win the national title, while the last four will be relegated. The top six places guarantee a spot in the Libertadores and the teams from 7th to 12th place qualify for the Copa Sudamericana.

1 time HOW DO TEAMS GET TO THE GAME? Sport comes from a 1-0 loss to Fluminense, while Amrica-MG suffered 1-0 revs to Atltico-MG.

1 time Coelho has 38 points, the result of 9 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats, and occupies 12 position in the table. In case of victory, the team from Minas Gerais can take the ninth place.

1 time Dreaming of picking one of the vacancies in the Copa Libertadores, Amrica-MG enters the field looking for rehabilitation after defeat by Atltico-MG.

1 time Currently, Leo has 30 points, the result of 7 wins, 9 draws and 15 defeats, and occupies 17 place in the table. Winning is essential to reduce the difference of 5 points to Santos – first team out of Z4.

1 time Sport doesn’t know what to win a game for two rounds and needs the three points to start a campaign to recover from relegation.