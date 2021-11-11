State bet alone wins more than R$1.3 million at Lotofácil

A bet by Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, in the southern region of the state, alone won a prize of BRL 1,395,373.49 by hitting the 15 dozens of the 2,369 lotofácil contest. The draw took place on Wednesday night (10) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in the city of São Paulo.

The winner made a simple bet, which costs R$2.50. The numbers drawn were: 02 – 03 – 05 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

The lottery, which registered the winning bet, is located on Avenida Etelvina Vivacqua, in the Estelita Coelho Martins neighborhood. The probability of hitting all 15 numbers with a single bet is one in 3,268,760, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

Another 302 bets matched 14 numbers and, each one, will pocket the value of R$ 1,384. Among them, three more from the State: one from São Mateus, another from Vitória and the last one from Vila Velha.

For this Thursday (11), as it is a contest with a final ‘0’, the estimated prize is R$ 5.2 million.