Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The price has soared to a 16-month high as inflation has been the highest in 30 years in the US, prompting bets on higher interest rates. The same movement also affected the market, which is awaiting OPEC’s monthly report. Elon Musk appears to have sold shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Adam Aron of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) also profited heavily earlier this week. Stocks are expected to rebound from Wednesday’s losses – despite a disappointing update in the Disney (NYSE:) on Wednesday night. And the first winter lockout in Western Europe could be announced this week. In Brazil, an electoral poll assesses a scenario between Lula and Bolsonaro in 2022.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, November 11th.

1. Electoral research

A survey carried out by Quaest and released at the request of Genial Investimentos, points out that the negative assessment of President Jair Bolsonaro rose from 53% in September to 56% in October, while the positive view dropped from 20% to 19%. Among 2,053 respondents, 69% believe Bolsonaro does not deserve to be re-elected, while 26% believe they would give him a new term.

The simulation of voting in the 2022 presidential elections indicates that a second round would be held between former president Lula and Bolsonaro, as published in Valor Econômico. In this scenario, the PT would be elected for a third term, with 57% of the votes against the current president’s 27%. Lula would also win any of the possible candidates presented so far.

About 44% of people believe that the economic scenario is the most challenging at the moment, as the health issue improves. Among those interviewed, 23% rate economic growth as the most important, 14% unemployment and 11% inflation.

The margin of error is 2.2 pp and the confidence level is 95%.

2. Dollar Rises on Interest Rise Bets After Inflation Data

Inflation fears returned to haunt global markets after US consumer price index data rose to their fastest level in three decades.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose 10 basis points on Wednesday in response to figures, which showed a faster-than-expected broad-based price rise, which hampered a subsequent auction of 30-year debt.

The currency, meanwhile, reached its highest level since June 2020, as markets anticipated a first increase in US interest rates, well ahead of the Federal Reserve’s current guidance.

The US bond market is closed on Thursday for the Veterans Day holiday.

3. American stock market

US equities are expected to open higher later, rebounding from losses caused by Wednesday. At 9 am, 100 futures were up 0.63%, while futures on and Dow Jones were up 0.35% and 0.11%, respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on will include Rivian, which rose nearly 30% on its market debut to end the day with a market cap of $85.9 billion.

Also in focus will be Disney, which tumbled into pre-market after reporting a sharp slowdown in subscriber growth on its Disney+ service, eclipsing the better performance of its movie and theme park divisions.

Elon Musk sold about 4.5 million shares over three days, slightly more than the shares he acquired through the exercise of options previously granted as compensation. Tesla shares rose 2.5% in the pre-market as the market digested the short-term supply shock.

Adam Aron of AMC Entertainment also sold about $53 million in shares, days after the theater chain reported disappointing third-quarter earnings and earnings.

4. Blocks return to Europe

Europe is starting to tighten its public health measures again as the seasonal increase in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions worsen.

The Dutch government is expected to make a decision on Friday on a series of measures recommended by its scientific council, including canceling events, closing theaters and cinemas and curfews for cafes and restaurants. Schools, however, would remain open.

The Netherlands’ 7-day infection rate is back to last winter’s record, while in neighboring Germany, new infections topped 50,000 for the first time on Wednesday and deaths rose to their highest level since April. The decline in new infections in Britain was also sharply reversed on Wednesday.

5. Dollar strength hits oil prices; OPEC Monthly Report Due

Crude Oil prices weakened overnight as the Dollar’s rally hit several commodities.

At 9 am, US oil futures were down 1% to $80.53 a barrel, while Brent was down 0.77% to $82.

The move was also influenced by a easing of tension in European markets for , as Russia started to send extra volumes to Western and Central Europe via its inland pipelines. That relief may not last long, however: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to cut off the flow of gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline if the EU continues sanctions against his regime, which has seen thousands of people seek illegal entry into the EU through its border with Poland and Lithuania.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will update its global supply and demand forecasts in its monthly report later.