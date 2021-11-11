Steam Deck is delayed for 2 months due to shortage of materials

Valve announced this Wednesday (10) that the Steam Deck has been delayed for 2 months and will begin shipping to buyers only from February 2022. The console was scheduled to be released in December of this year.

In a text on its official website, the developer explained that the postponement is due to a market issue. “We deeply regret this — we have done our best to work around the issues with the global supply chain, but due to shortages of materials, the necessary components will not arrive at our factories in time for the initial release dates,” reads excerpts from the text.

According to the new estimates, the Steam Deck will begin shipping from February and the position of customers in the purchase queue will remain the same. However, the “delivery period associated with your booking will be postponed accordingly. Reserve estimates will be updated shortly after this announcement.”

Valve also regretted not being able to meet the original date and said it will work to advance reserve estimates according to the new deadlines.

The Steam Deck is a hybrid console similar to the Nintendo Switch that was announced in July this year. It is being sold in 3 models: 64GB (eMMC and with travel case), 256GB (NVMe SSD, Fast Storage Rate and more) and 512GB (NVMe SSD, Anti-Glare Display, Exclusive Virtual Keyboard Theme and more) of storage.

The product already has a special page with explanations in Brazilian Portuguese. Despite this, the website informs that the “item is not available for reservation in your country”. Valve has yet to announce when and if the Steam Deck will be released here.