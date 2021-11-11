‘Stir up the public’ · TV News

Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond, who had a relationship between 2002 and 2005, made the viewers of Um Lugar ao Sol happy by sharing hot scenes in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. Audiences were impressed with the “maturity” of the two, and the actress recognizes that acting with the ex excites fans.

“There is the curiosity factor, which stirs a lot. There is the whole plot of the soap opera and there is also the story behind it: people want to see us working together,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Brasil. “We have a wonderful exchange. I really enjoy his work. Ex-boyfriends acting together. Such a normal thing.”

In the serial, the interpreter plays Barbara, one of the main antagonists. However, Alinne would rather have fans determine whether the villain label is fair. “I’m going to leave the issue of villainy in the public’s hands. She starts to doubt herself and has a worsening in her psychological symptoms. She ends up becoming a victim and will do absurd things, but everything is justified”, defines the actress.

In the story, Barbara falls madly in love with Renato, Reymond’s character, despite all the boy’s problems. However, unbeknownst to her, he is murdered and has his place usurped by Christian, his twin brother. Gradually, she will realize that something is wrong and will start to get upset.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

