STJD grants suspension effect to Rodrigo Caetano until full judgment | athletic-mg

The decision comes after Galo filed a request for suspensive effect within the appeal, which was possible to be made and the STJD accepted the request on Wednesday. Rodrigo Caetano and Pedro Eudes are free to exercise their functions until the judgment in the Plenary of the STJD takes place.

The retrial has no scheduled date. Rodrigo Caetano had taken a hook for 30 days and Pedro Eudes was suspended for 15 days. The trial took place last Tuesday and both were unanimously punished.

In Atlético-MG’s victory against Santos, on October 13, (3×1), for the 26th round of the Brazilian Nationals, Rodrigo Caetano was accused of “punching and kicking” the door of the VAR’s operating room in Mineirão, cursing “his thieves , stop stealing”, according to reports referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior.

The football director of Galo, the day after the game, gave a press conference and denied the accusations, saying that the club’s legal department would contest the accusations contained in the match’s summary. Caetano again criticized refereeing and the use of the VAR, since, in Atlético’s view, refereeing failed to score a penalty in Zaracho in the first half, without the intervention of technology.

The STJD Attorney’s Office denounced Rodrigo Caetano and also Cuca’s assistant, Eudes Pedro, who, according to the summary of Galo x Santos, directed the following words to the arbitration team at the end of the first half: “Here no one will rob us”.