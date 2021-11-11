STJD rejects Guarani’s request to annul the game against Vila | guaraní

In a decision published on Wednesday, the president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Otávio Noronha, rejected the request of the Guarani of annulment of the game against Vila Nova. The score ended 2 to 2.

According to Noronha, there was no “law error” in the case, which means that there was no breach of the rules. In the absence of the “minimum condition required by the Code for receiving the measure”, the case will be filed.

The request for objection by Guarani was based on the absence of the VAR – which did not work due to a technical problem – and on the allegation that the arbitration made mistakes that compromised the final result.

The main complaints of the club from Campinas were over Vila Nova’s second goal, with an offside at the beginning of the bid, according to Central do Apito, and the annulment of the goal that would be the turnaround alviverde, after Vila scored 2-0. Central do Apito understood that Bugre was also harmed in the move, since Lucão do Break would be in a legal position.

If they had won Vila, Guarani would have entered the G-4 of Serie B. The markings yielded criticism from players, technical committee It’s from President Ricardo Moses.

See the full order:

“It is provided for in item III, of §2, of article 84 of the CBJD, that the President of the competent Court must reject outright the initial procedure for challenging the match result, when the conditions for its initiative are lacking.

“Art. 84 (…) 2º The initial petition will be preliminarily rejected by the President of the competent Court when: (NR).

III – lack of condition required by the Code for the initiative of the challenge; ”

This is exactly what happens in the present case.

It should be noted that the Exordial piece leaves no doubt, hiding the indefectible fact that the Requesting Club’s intention is to debate, in this narrow way, of binding reasoning, the existence of alleged errors of interpretation by the arbitration team, in the sense of questioning, the irregularity of a confirmed goal and the regularity of another, annulled.

It had already been stated in a previous decision that the historical and peaceful jurisprudence of this STJD is in the sense that only the error of law can serve to uphold the claim of Objection to the Result of the Match, and the principle of pro competitione informs that it is not should popularize this institute, leaving in doubt the result obtained in the field, when there are no minimum foundations to support the claim.

This Presidency, fulfilling the task entrusted to it by the CBJD, has been extremely judicious in the judgment of the admissibility of this procedure of linked reasoning, and which cannot, in any way, be transmuted into a kind of establishment of a “third period” of match.

And, with all due respect, in the present case, there is not even support regarding an error of law, when it is noted that the pretext based on the fact that the video referee system has become inoperative does not deserve the slightest acceptance.

Indeed, item 6.6.4 of the VAR Implementation Manual provides that in case of problems in the video review system, the game will continue, upon communication to the teams. That’s just what happened.

On the other hand, art. 78 of RGC 2021 states that the use of video referees is not indispensable and that the CBF is not even obliged to have the technology available in all games in the same competition or even in the same round of the event.

There is no doubt that, behind all the grounds articulated by the Claimant regarding a sustained non-compliance with the VAR protocols, there lies his questioning about the condition or not of regularity or irregularity of the athletes who scored the goals.

Even if that were not the case, the discussion chosen by the Opponent to somehow try to emulate some content of legal debate, also, by itself, proves to be untenable to accredit it to attempt with the Departure Challenge procedure.

This is because, upon knowing, prosecuting and judging the Proceedings assessed under No. 118/2019, this STJD unanimously signed the understanding that any misunderstanding in the interpretation of the so-called VAR protocol does not lead to the annulment of the departure.

In fact, this was the understanding applied by the Presidency of this STJD, when rejecting the initial of another Opposition to Start brought by CR Vasco da Gama against Grêmio F. Porto Alegrense, fined under No. 200/2019.

Indeed, the decision contained the following:

“As a last argument, without intending to go into the merits of the controversy, it is important to emphasize that the Full Court of the STJD of Football, by unanimous vote of its members, at the time of the judgment of the process registered under No. 118/2019, understood that any error of interpretation of the “VAR protocol”, as supported by this measure, has no power to annul a match, either because such hypotheses do not constitute an error of law, as well as because the Court understood that the VAR Protocol is a procedural norm, which has the nature of an “instruction booklet”.”

This decision does not bring any flavor of novelty or surprise, limiting itself to reaffirming the understanding already established by this Court of Sports Justice, with due regard, also to legal certainty.

All that said, I DEFEND the Exordial, in the form of the imposition provided for in item III, of §2 of art. 84 of the CBJD.