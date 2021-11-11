‘Suddenly 30’: Christa B. Allen, actress who played Jennifer Garner young, turns 30 | Pop & Art

Christa B. Allen, actress who played the younger version of Jennifer Garner in “Suddenly 30”, turned 30 this Thursday (11). The romantic comedy with her and Mark Ruffalo follows the story of a teenager who has only one wish: to be 30 years old.

Jenna Rink is only 13 years old and finds her life not easy. Who plays the girl at the young stage is Christa B. Allen. More than 15 years after the film’s debut, in 2004, how is the actress’ career?

“Suddenly 30” was Allen’s first work. After that, she acted in more than 30 movies and series. Due to the resemblance to Jennifer Garner, she was called to play the young stage of the actress also in the movie “My adorable ex-girlfriends” in 2009.

In the late 2000s, he appeared in series on the rise, such as “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Zack & Cody: Gemini aboard” and “The Wizards of Waverly Place”.

In 2011, she gained her first steady role in a series. She played Charlotte Clarke in “Revenge” until 2015. Then she played the character Robyn during the fourth season of “Baby Daddy” in 2015.

In the last year, Allen appeared in two films and a television series. His next works will be “California love”, a film about prejudice suffered by an interracial couple in the 1990s, and “Adults only”, a series in development.