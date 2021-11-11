Super accumulated, Mega-Sena draws prize of R$ 90 million today | Brazil

Incomparable. That’s Mega-Sena, the lottery responsible for delivering the biggest prizes in the history of national lotteries. Now with prize value worthy of a special raffle, Mega-Sena can contemplate a winning bet in the next contest (2427) with a super prize of BRL 90 MILLION

.

Brazil Agency Mega-Sena

Mega draws are always held at 8 pm (Brasilia time), but anyone who hasn’t bet yet, doesn’t need to complain, much less leave home to participate! At Mega Lotteries, the bet can be made at any time and place, requiring only a computer or cell phone to play!

It is noteworthy that, if a bet hits the six dozen accumulated Mega-Sena, the prize awarded will be the second highest in the lottery in 2021. Ahead of this is only contest 2376, which on May 29 included two winning bets on the Mega with the main prize of R$100 million.

How much does it cost to place a bet on Mega-Sena?

The cost of a Mega-Sena bet varies according to the amount of numbers wagered. In Mega Lotteries, the minimum game costs BRL 6 and gives you the right to choose six dozens between 1 and 60. If you want to bet on one more number, the amount of the bet goes up and goes to BRL 43.

However, at Mega Loterias players can also find EXCLUSIVE BOLÕES – from R$ 5 – to play at Mega-Sena. It may even seem like a magic trick, but this type of betting allows the player to compete with more dozens and, consequently, more chances, but without the requirement of great financial efforts.

How do Mega-Sena Sweepstakes work?

In addition to the combination of different game strategies, such as mathematical closings, betting splits, among others – which increase the assertiveness of betting – these games have their total cost divided among the group’s participants. Hence the explanation for the success of Bolões do Mega Loterias, responsible for most of the lottery prizes delivered by the site.

A practical example is in Bolão UUBA-SA, with odds available at R$ 10. Through this strategic game, consisting of the split technique, the player mathematically guarantees 378 times more chances of winning the main lottery in the country!

But the list of options is large and the player can guarantee up to 1344 times more chances of winning the lottery through Mega Lotteries Sweepstakes!

How to pay my online bet on Mega-Sena?

Another advantage of betting on Mega Lotteries

it is in the variety of payment methods. On the site, you can pay for the game with a credit card, debit card, bank transfer, PIX and even using Ame credits – options that lottery outlets do not offer. In addition, the site is responsible for all the bureaucracy involved in registering the bet, calculating the results and redeeming the prize, if the user is awarded.