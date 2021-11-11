Survey: only 6% have never had or intend to have a digital rectal exam – 11/09/2021

A survey carried out by Instituto Lado a Lado pela Vida, in partnership with Datafolha and Omens (a platform dedicated to the sexual health of men), showed that, of the 999 respondents, only 6% had never had or intended to have a digital rectal exam, which is the main responsible for diagnosing, among other diseases, prostate cancer.

The survey, carried out between October 5th and 7th of that year, included the participation of people of both genders, aged between 18 and 70 years, from all regions of the country, with the majority from the Southeast region (44%). Among the participants, 76% have secondary or higher education. The answers were obtained through an online questionnaire, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

What were the main results?

Among the participants, 95% recognize the importance of the digital rectal exam for an early diagnosis of prostate cancer. Among those who are 50 years old or more, the rate is 99%;

The result showed that among those aged 50 or over, 56% had already taken the touch test. But when considering all ages, 72% have never done it, but would be willing to do so, if necessary. Of the total, only 6% of respondents have never done it and do not intend to do it, compared to 5% among those aged 50 or over;

Furthermore, eight out of 10, or 78%, believe that prostate cancer is curable. Of these, 51% fully agree with the statement, and 27%, in part. A portion of 6% neither agree nor disagree; 5% disagree; 11% had no opinion;

Less than half said that erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence are consequences of types of cancer (prostate, penis or testicle). On the other hand, 24% agree that every patient who undergoes prostate surgery has these problems.

Why is this research important?

According to Inca (National Cancer Institute), in Brazil, prostate cancer is the second most common among men, second only to non-melanoma skin cancer. In absolute values ​​and considering both sexes, it is the second most common type.

Early detection of the disease allows for a greater chance of successful treatment and cure. Remembering that this type of cancer is more common in old age, that is, from 65 years of age onwards, when care must be intensified.