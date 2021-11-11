Survey shows Moro in 3rd place in the 2022 presidential race

Sergio Moro, in Curitiba, in November 2019, when he was still Minister of Justice| Photo: Albari Rosa / Gazeta do Povo Archive

On the day his affiliation with Podemos was made official, former judge Sergio Moro appears in third place in the intentions to vote for president in the first round of the 2022 elections, in a survey released this Wednesday (10) by Genial/Quaest.

The survey points out former president Lula in the lead for the presidential race with President Jair Bolsonaro soon after. The PT appears at the front in both scenarios presented, with João Doria and Eduardo Leite as candidates for the PSDB.

In the poll of voting intentions stimulated for a possible second round, Lula also leads the dispute for the presidency of the Republic in all the scenarios presented in the survey.

First round – stimulated

In the stimulated survey, the interviewer presents the names of possible candidates for the presidency of the Republic to the interviewees.

Scene 1

Lula – 48%

Jair Bolsonaro – 21%

Sergio Moro – 8%

Ciro Gomes – 6%

João Doria – 2%

Rodrigo Pacheco – 1%

Felipe Dávila – 0%

Blanks, nulls and abstentions – 10%

Undecided – 4%

Scenario 2

Lula – 47%

Jair Bolsonaro – 21%

Sergio Moro – 8%

Ciro Gomes – 7%

Eduardo Leite – 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco – 1%

Felipe Dávila – 0%

Blanks, nulls and abstentions – 10%

Undecided – 4%

First shift – Spontaneous

In the spontaneous research, the names of possible candidates were not mentioned by the interviewer.

Undecided – 49%

Lula – 29%

Jair Bolsonaro – 16%

White / Null / Abstentions: 4%

Others: 2%

Ciro Gomes: 1%

Second round – Stimulated

Scene 1

Lula – 57%

Jair Bolsonaro – 27%

Blanks, nulls and abstentions – 13%

Undecided – 3%

Scenario 2

Lula – 57%

Sergio Moro – 22%

Blanks, null and abstentions – 19%

Undecided – 3%

Scenario 3

Lula – 53%

Ciro Gomes – 20%

Blanks, nulls and abstentions – 24%

Undecided – 3%

Scenario 4

Lula – 57%

Eduardo Leite – 14%

Blanks, null and abstentions – 26%

Undecided – 3%

Scenario 5

Lula – 58%

João Doria – 13%

Blanks, nulls and abstentions – 24%

Undecided – 5%

Scenario 6

Lula – 59%

Rodrigo Pacheco – 12%

Blanks, nulls and abstentions – 25%

Undecided – 4%

Methodology

The Genial/Quaest quantitative survey interviewed 2,063 people between the 3rd and 6th of November 2021 in 123 municipalities across the country. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points. The collection of research data was done in person. The confidence level is 95%.

Editor’s Note

Gazeta do Povo publishes all polls on the intention to vote for president carried out by the main public opinion institutes in the country. You can check the latest surveys at this link, as well as articles on the topic. Voting intention polls take a momentary reading, based on representative samples of the population, and are not a prediction of the outcome of the elections.

Interview methods, the composition and number of the sample and even the way a question is asked are factors that can influence the result. That is why it is important to pay attention to the information on methodologies, found at the end of the articles in Gazeta do Povo about electoral surveys. Learn more here.