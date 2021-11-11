Sylvinho has a score of zero and the defender has the best average in Corinthians’ defeat against Atltico-MG

by

Corinthians had another uninspired night this Wednesday, when they were defeated by Atlético-MG. The team’s performance was reflected in the evaluations of the “Reports from the Fans” of the My Timon.

Sylvinho had the worst average among all Corinthians fans. The coach got the grade 0.3. Soon after, the steering wheel Gabriel got an average of 0.9, the second lowest. He acted the 90 minutes of the confrontation.

Defender João Victor, with an average of 3.6, received the best evaluation among all athletes. Below him, in second position, is striker Gustavo Silva, with 3,4, who returned to the starting lineup this Wednesday.

On Saturday, Timão returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship. At Neo Química Arena, the team receives Cuiabá, at 9 pm, for the 32nd round.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders
ÇCassius
Average rating: 1.4
Ratings received: 2,070
Fagner conserves Lemosfanner
Average rating: 2.8
Ratings received: 1,922
joJoão Victor
match star
Average rating: 3.6
Ratings received: 1,931
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 2.5
Ratings received: 1,901
FFabio Santos
Average rating: 1.3
Ratings received: 1,930
Gabriel GirottoGabriel
Average rating: 0.9
Ratings received: 1981
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 3.4
Ratings received: 1,885
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 2.5
Ratings received: 1,877
Giuliano Victor de PaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 2.8
Ratings received: 1,884
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 2.6
Ratings received: 1,893
Renato Soares de Oliveira AugustoRenato Augusto
Average rating: 2.8
Ratings received: 1,891
Reservations
Gabriel Pereira dos SantosGabriel Pereira
Average rating: 2.6
Ratings received: 1,861
jojo
Average rating: 1.7
Ratings received: 1,852
Victor Gabriel Moura de Oliveiravitinho
Average rating: 1.7
Ratings received: 1,844
Technician
Sylvio Mendes Campos JSylvinho
Average rating: 0.3
Ratings received: 2091
Referee
Braulio da Silva Machado
Average rating: 2.0
Ratings received: 1567
Total votes: 30,380

*Fans’ notes registered until 11/10/2021 at 22:57. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Atlético-MG 3 x 0 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 11/11/2021 at 19:00.

See more at: Fans’ notes, Corinthians x Atltico-MG, Corinthians fans and Campeonato Brasileiro.