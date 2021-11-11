Sylvinho has a score of zero and the defender has the best average in Corinthians’ defeat against Atltico-MG

Corinthians had another uninspired night this Wednesday, when they were defeated by Atlético-MG. The team’s performance was reflected in the evaluations of the “Reports from the Fans” of the My Timon.

Sylvinho had the worst average among all Corinthians fans. The coach got the grade 0.3. Soon after, the steering wheel Gabriel got an average of 0.9, the second lowest. He acted the 90 minutes of the confrontation.

Defender João Victor, with an average of 3.6, received the best evaluation among all athletes. Below him, in second position, is striker Gustavo Silva, with 3,4, who returned to the starting lineup this Wednesday.

On Saturday, Timão returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship. At Neo Química Arena, the team receives Cuiabá, at 9 pm, for the 32nd round.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders Cassius

Average rating: 1.4

Ratings received: 2,070 fanner

Average rating: 2.8

Ratings received: 1,922 João Victor

match star

Average rating: 3.6

Ratings received: 1,931 Gil

Average rating: 2.5

Ratings received: 1,901 Fabio Santos

Average rating: 1.3

Ratings received: 1,930 Gabriel

Average rating: 0.9

Ratings received: 1981 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 3.4

Ratings received: 1,885 Du Queiroz

Average rating: 2.5

Ratings received: 1,877 Giuliano

Average rating: 2.8

Ratings received: 1,884 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 2.6

Ratings received: 1,893 Renato Augusto

Average rating: 2.8

Ratings received: 1,891 Reservations Gabriel Pereira

Average rating: 2.6

Ratings received: 1,861 jo

Average rating: 1.7

Ratings received: 1,852 vitinho

Average rating: 1.7

Ratings received: 1,844 Technician Sylvinho

Average rating: 0.3

Ratings received: 2091 Referee Braulio da Silva Machado

Average rating: 2.0

Ratings received: 1567 Total votes: 30,380

*Fans’ notes registered until 11/10/2021 at 22:57. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Atlético-MG 3 x 0 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 11/11/2021 at 19:00.

