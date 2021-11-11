Sylvinho has a score of zero and the defender has the best average in Corinthians’ defeat against Atltico-MG

Corinthians had another uninspired night this Wednesday, when they were defeated by Atlético-MG. The team’s performance was reflected in the evaluations of the “Reports from the Fans” of the My Timon.
Sylvinho had the worst average among all Corinthians fans. The coach got the grade 0.3. Soon after, the steering wheel Gabriel got an average of 0.9, the second lowest. He acted the 90 minutes of the confrontation.
Defender João Victor, with an average of 3.6, received the best evaluation among all athletes. Below him, in second position, is striker Gustavo Silva, with 3,4, who returned to the starting lineup this Wednesday.
On Saturday, Timão returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship. At Neo Química Arena, the team receives Cuiabá, at 9 pm, for the 32nd round.
Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*
|Holders
|Cassius
Average rating: 1.4
Ratings received: 2,070
|fanner
Average rating: 2.8
Ratings received: 1,922
|João Victor
match star
Average rating: 3.6
Ratings received: 1,931
|Gil
Average rating: 2.5
Ratings received: 1,901
|Fabio Santos
Average rating: 1.3
Ratings received: 1,930
|Gabriel
Average rating: 0.9
Ratings received: 1981
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 3.4
Ratings received: 1,885
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 2.5
Ratings received: 1,877
|Giuliano
Average rating: 2.8
Ratings received: 1,884
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 2.6
Ratings received: 1,893
|Renato Augusto
Average rating: 2.8
Ratings received: 1,891
|Reservations
|Gabriel Pereira
Average rating: 2.6
Ratings received: 1,861
|jo
Average rating: 1.7
Ratings received: 1,852
|vitinho
Average rating: 1.7
Ratings received: 1,844
|Technician
|Sylvinho
Average rating: 0.3
Ratings received: 2091
|Referee
|Braulio da Silva Machado
Average rating: 2.0
Ratings received: 1567
|Total votes: 30,380
*Fans’ notes registered until 11/10/2021 at 22:57. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Atlético-MG 3 x 0 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 11/11/2021 at 19:00.
