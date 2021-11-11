Taesa (TAEE11) has 18.3% lower profit in the 3rd quarter; Ebitda rises 32%

SAO PAULO – Taesa (TAEE11) recorded IFRS consolidated net income of R$536.889 million in the third quarter, a performance 18.3% below that reported in the same period of 2020.

According to the company, the reduction in profit was due to the lower IGP-M, in the comparison between the periods, negatively affecting the income from monetary correction and equity equivalence.

In addition, the company reported an increase of R$ 111.1 million in net financial expenses as a result of the increase in the IPCA and CDI and the lower average cash volume between the periods compared.

In contrast to these effects, the company cites an increase of 34.7% in operating and maintenance revenue, due to the inflation adjustment of the new RAP cycle (2021-2022); and an increase in the infrastructure implementation margin and in the remuneration of contractual assets, as a result of the inflation registered above expectations in the quarter, positively impacting the balance of these contractual assets. These effects also contributed to the expansion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English).

Taesa balance sheet income

On a consolidated basis under IFRS, net revenue decreased 0.2%, to R$942.3 million, due to the increase in operating and maintenance, remuneration of contractual assets and infrastructure implementation, but offset by lower revenue of monetary correction.

Costs, expenses and depreciation and amortization totaled R$234.5 million, 18.5% lower year-on-year.

In turn, regulatory net revenue increased 29.8%, to R$497.5 million, explained by the inflation adjustment of the new RAP cycle (2021-2022) and the entry into operation of Janaúba. “These effects offset the fall in the RAP of some concessions,” he added.

Taesa’s Ebitda and Indebtedness

Taesa’s regulatory Ebitda totaled R$421.0 million, an annual increase of 32.6% and with an EBITDA margin

84.6% (+1.8 percentage point).

On September 30, 2021, the Company’s gross debt ended at R$6.827 billion, a sequential increase of 2.4%.

The company’s cash was R$977.7 million, up 34.1% versus 2Q21, resulting in a net debt of R$5.850 billion (-1.5% in the quarter).

Thus, the ratio between Taesa’s net debt and EBITDA, proportionally consolidating the jointly controlled and associated companies, was 4.3x versus 4.6x in 2Q21.

