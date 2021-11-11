Teenager arrested in England for killing and trying to decapitate 11-year-old friend

The case took place in December 2020 and remained anonymous until then due to the age of those involved

Reproduction / Mail Plus Newspaper Marcel Grzeszcz was 15 years old when he committed the crime



This Monday, the 8th, a 16-year-old teenager was tried for killing and trying to decapitate his 11-year-old friend in the England. Marcel Grzeszcz stabbed about 70 times Robert Buncis on December 12 of last year, two days before the boy turned 12th birthday. The crime took place in the Lincolnshire region, east of the country, and the name of the person responsible was only revealed today by a court decision. According to police, one of the stab wounds to Robert’s neck was “consistent with an attempted decapitation.” Grzeszcz admitted manslaughter at trial, but denied the murder. In his testimony, the teenager said that the victim took the knife to the place where the two were and he had “lost control” when Robert tried to stab him. However, the jurors rejected his argument.

Judge Jeremy Baker called the attack ‘savage and brutal’. “There was a significant degree of planning and forethought, including drawing the deceased into the scene and taking the knife with you when you found him,” said the magistrate in court. After the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn said the case served as a “hard and terrifying lesson in the potential devastation of knife crime.” He added: “The act was totally meaningless and the consequences devastating. It will be remembered by officials and officials as one of the worst and saddest cases we have ever dealt with.”