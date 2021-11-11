‘The boom has more goals than the leader’

After a rout by Palmeiras in the Brasileirão, Abel Ferreira’s manager used his social networks to mock his critics

O palm trees kept the great sequence of results this Wednesday (10), for the 31st round of the Brazilian championship. receiving the Atlético-GO at Allianz Park, Verdão won 4-0 with goals from Raphael Veiga, Rony, Gustavo Scarpa and Breno Lopes.

After the match, the manager of coach Abel Ferreira, Hugo Cajuda, used his profile on Instagram to mock the criticism of coach Abel Ferreira for his boom.

With an image of the classification, with Alviverde in second and the Atlético-MG first, the representative of the Portuguese commander compared the number of goals scored by the two teams.

“That famous team that has more goals scored than the leader himself”, wrote Cajuda, next to the image of the classification, in his Stories.

With the result at home, Palmeiras reached 6 straight victories and seven unbeaten games. The last defeat of Abel Ferreira’s team was more than a month ago, on October 9th, for the Red Bull Bragantino, also at Allianz Park.