‘The most bipolar person in humanity’, says Juju Salimeni on Emílio Surita | famous

The digital influencer Juju Salimeni debuted this Tuesday night (9), her podcast called “Camarim da Juju”. In the debut episode, Salimeni, who is an ex-panicat, promoted a meeting with some former co-workers of the now extinct program “Pânico na TV”. Participated in the interview: Fernanda Lacerda, Carol Narizinho, Jaque Khury and Thais Bianca.

At one point in the conversation, the presenter made a game with the podcast participants where she questioned which former co-workers, ex-panicats, liked or disliked. When the name of the former presenter of the comedy program, Emilio Surita, was mentioned, the blonde revealed a hurt with her former “boss”.

“I think he is the most bipolar person in humanity. He’s like that, one day he looks you in the face, the next he doesn’t. It’s a person you don’t know how he’s doing, you don’t know what he thinks of you”, then Juju Salimeni revealed that he has witnessed unpleasant scenes from the communicator: “I’ve seen him not being nice to other people, not out of offense, but not being very nice,” said.

Salimei also revealed that he had already sought him out at the time he had friction with Nicole Bahls to try to ease the discussions and was not well assisted: “I already arrived to talk to him at the time I had the problems with Nicole and he was not nice to me. I wanted it to solve it, he must have thought: ‘I want these girls to be chipped’.

Carol Narizinho, who participated in the chat, also revealed friction with the presenter: “When I joined A Fazenda he made a statement on the radio saying he didn’t remember me, that he didn’t know me: ‘Oh I don’t know, I only know the tops, this one I don’t remember who it is.’ from the Farm, they invited me to go to the radio and I said: I won’t! Emílio said he didn’t know me”.

During the episode aired on Tuesday (9), Juju Salimeni explained an old bullshit with another ex-panicat, model Nicole Bahls, when the two were still working together on the old comedy program hosted by Emilio Surita. The blonde started saying that his departure from the “Scream” program was motivated by a fight he had with Nicole Bahls. Salimeni also said that at the time, it was common for the production of the program to encourage friction between the stage assistants:

“I think it fell a lot in their pile and then we actually got weird and we got weirded on Twitter at the time. And so, I asked the director: ‘help there to end this’ because it was very annoying, and he didn’t care! Wanting the circus to catch fire. Then I think he would leave us in the fridge for a while longer. He left us out [do programa] then a while went by and I said, I’m not coming back!”, said Juju Salimeni

When the name of Nicole Bahls was mentioned, in the same like and dislike dynamic that Emilio Surita mentioned, Juju Salimeni informed that she was only disliking the former participant of A Fazenda, as she had been blocked by her on social networks:

“So I only dislike it because it keeps me blocked and I don’t know why. She is not locked in mine. We had a problem at the time of Panic, because of that I ended up leaving, as I mentioned to you and then she never unlocked me again and so, we never talked and if she came to talk to me, I think I would talk” .