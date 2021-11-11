The number of scams on payroll loans grows; know how to identify

According to statistical data from the Brazilian Federation of Banks, Febraban, the number of cases of Scams Involving Payroll Loans have increased significantly in the last two years. During the isolation period, the numbers grew 60% in cases of fraud. Of this total, most victims were elderly.

Most financial scams involve payroll-deductible loans, which directly target policyholders of the National Social Security Institute – INSS, retirees and pensioners. The scams often consist of offering payroll loans. In other words, they should be deducted from the insured’s benefits.

The problem is that, in most cases, they ask for a deposit of a certain amount so that the supposed borrowed amount is released or, even, they just want the victim’s bank details to carry out financial transactions. It is known, above all, that no type of loan requires the payment of any amount in advance even before receiving the borrowed money.

Likewise, the availability of your bank and social security data cannot be passed on to anyone who represents himself as a representative of a financial institution accredited to make a payroll loan. Before any information is passed on to the alleged bank representative for a loan, it is necessary to observe carefully that it is not a scam.

The main tip that Febraban passes on to retirees and pensioners who wish to take out a payroll loan is avoid making any hiring over the phone or WhatsApp. It is most advisable for the interested party to go to an agency that operates in the granting of payroll loans. This reduces the chance of hits by up to 90%. It is always good to keep the light of distrust on, especially if the payroll proposal is very attractive.

If you have already been a victim of the coup, it is advisable to contact the Civil Police and file a criminal complaint of the fact that occurred. It is also important that citizens still seek to file a complaint directly with the Central Bank. This can be done by calling 145 or even on the website, where you just have to access it and, on the left side of the page, click on “Registrar Complaint”.