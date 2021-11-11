The operator gives up on the 5G lot won and is fined, says Anatel

O 5G auction, carried out by the Federal Government on the 4th and 5th of last week, registered, on Monday (8), its first case of a company giving up on operating the technology in Brazil. A note released by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) informed that Fly Link, a fiber optic internet operator in Uberlândia (MG), withdrew from the purchase of lot H42.

The lot was part of the regional packages, sold on Friday (5), which provided for a license in the 26 gigahertz (GHz) frequency, and was sold by Fly Link for R$ 900 thousand. The band would operate the 5G in the Triângulo Mineiro region and in other locations in Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo. To explore it, there would also be a counterpart of bringing free internet to public schools of basic education.

Why did Fly Link withdrew from the purchase?

Source: Fly Link/Facebook/ReproductionSource: Fly Link/Facebook

According to a note from Anatel, the operator “reports the lack of interest in the auctioned lot, object of the 26 MHz band, for not having won other lots that would complement its business model”. Also in a note, Fly Link explained that part of the purchase price would be financed by an external investor, but the deal ended up becoming unfeasible because the operator was not able to purchase other lots considered strategic.

Acquired in a single bid, the lot was considered “desert”, an occurrence already predicted by Anatel in the 26 GHz band which, according to the 5G Auction Bidding Commission, attracted few bidders. “We made a lot of spectrum available to see how far we were going. Obviously there are uncertainties and I understand that this means that there is a little lower desire in this band than in others”, explained the commission’s president, Abraão Balbino.

With the withdrawal, Fly Link will have to pay a “fine of 10% on the price offered in its winning Proposal”, according to Anatel. The regulatory agency stated that the auction moved R$47.2 billion, between payments to the Treasury and mandatory investments.