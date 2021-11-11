The Pope: prayer to the Holy Spirit is spontaneous, it must come from the heart

At the General Audience this Wednesday, Francisco said that we must learn to “invoke the Holy Spirit more often”. Come, Holy Spirit, “Because I’m in trouble, come because I’m in darkness, in darkness; come because I don’t know what to do; come because I’m about to fall. Come. It’s the word of the Spirit.”

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

“The word of God is an inexhaustible source”, Pope Francis said at the General Audience this Wednesday (10/11), at the end of the catechesis on the Letter to the Galatians, noting that the Apostle Paul, in this Letter, “said to us as an evangelizer, theologian and pastor”.

According to the Pope, Paul “was a true theologian, who contemplated the mystery of Christ and conveyed it with his creative intelligence. And he was also able to exercise his pastoral mission to a disoriented and confused community. He did this with different methods: he used irony, rigor and meekness. He claimed his authority as an apostle, but at the same time he did not hide the weaknesses of his character. The power of the Spirit really dug into his heart: the encounter with the Risen Christ conquered and transformed his whole life, and he dedicated it entirely to the service of the Gospel”.

The true law has its fullness in the life in the Spirit

The Apostle to the Gentiles “was convinced that he had received a call that only he could answer; and he wanted to explain to the Galatians that they too were called to that freedom, which relieved them of all forms of slavery, because it made them heirs of the old promise and, in Christ, children of God”.

“Aware of the risks that this concept of freedom entailed”, Paulo “never minimized the consequences”. He “placed freedom in the shadow of love and established its consistent exercise in the service of charity. This whole vision was placed on the horizon of life in accordance with the Holy Spirit”.

There is always the temptation to go back. A definition of Christians found in Scripture says that we Christians are not backsliders. A beautiful setting! The temptation to go back because it’s safer. Return to the law passing new life in the Spirit. Paul teaches us that the true law has its fullness in the life in the Spirit that Jesus gave us and this life in the Spirit can only be life in freedom, in Christian freedom.

Awaken Christ within us

“At the end of this itinerary of catechesis, it seems to me that a double attitude may arise in us”, Francis said. “On the one hand, the teaching of the Apostle generates enthusiasm in U.S; we feel impelled to immediately follow the path of freedom, to “walk according to the Spirit”. On the other hand, we are aware of our limitations, as we feel every day how difficult it is to be docile to the Spirit, in order to follow its beneficial action. There may then be fatigue that dampens enthusiasm. We feel discouraged, weak, sometimes marginalized from the worldly mentality lifestyle.”

In times of difficulty we are, as St. Augustine says, on the boat, which is the moment of storm. What did the Apostles do? They woke up Christ. Wake up Christ who sleeps and you are in the storm, but He is present. The only thing we can do in bad times is to awaken Christ who is within us, but sleeps like in a boat. We must awaken Christ in our hearts and only then will we be able to contemplate things with his gaze, because He sees beyond the storm. Through that serene gaze, we can see a panorama that, by ourselves, it is not even possible to see.

The prayer to the Holy Spirit is spontaneous

According to the Pope, “on this challenging but fascinating path, the Apostle reminds us that we cannot afford to tire of doing good. we need”.

What is the prayer of the Holy Spirit?” The prayer to the Holy Spirit is spontaneous: it must come from your heart. You must ask in times of difficulty: “Holy Spirit, come.” The key word is this: come. You must say it with your language, with your words. Come because I’m in trouble, Come because I’m in darkness, in the dark; Come because I don’t know what to do, Come because I’m about to fall. Come. Come. Word of the Spirit Calling on the Spirit Let us learn to call on the Holy Spirit more often.

The Pope concluded by saying that it will do us good to pray this “prayer often. Come, Holy Spirit. With the presence of the Spirit, let us safeguard freedom. We will be free, free Christians, not clinging to the past in the bad sense of the word, not chained to Christian freedom makes us mature. This prayer will help us to walk in the Spirit, in freedom and in joy, because when the Holy Spirit comes, joy comes, true joy.”