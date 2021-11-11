the repercussion of Corinthians’ defeat

by

Corinthians was overtaken by Atlético-MG on Wednesday night, playing at Mineirão. As expected, the result frustrated Fiel, who made complaints on social media.

As has happened in recent games, coach Sylvinho and defensive midfielder Gabriel were targets of strong criticism from the fans. The coach had his resignation requested, while the athlete had his ownership questioned – see the tweets below.

This time, who was also on the agenda of Fiel’s complaints was goalkeeper Cassio. The shirt 12 slipped in the first goal scored by Atlético and was unable to recover in time to make the save. The bid was seen as a failure by many of the fans, who made several criticisms – some even in a humorous tone.

Corinthians tries to win again next Saturday, against Cuiabá. The Alvinegra team plays at home, at 9 pm.

Check out some tweets about Corinthians’ defeat

