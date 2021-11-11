the repercussion of Corinthians’ defeat

Corinthians was overtaken by Atlético-MG on Wednesday night, playing at Mineirão. As expected, the result frustrated Fiel, who made complaints on social media.

As has happened in recent games, coach Sylvinho and defensive midfielder Gabriel were targets of strong criticism from the fans. The coach had his resignation requested, while the athlete had his ownership questioned – see the tweets below.

This time, who was also on the agenda of Fiel’s complaints was goalkeeper Cassio. The shirt 12 slipped in the first goal scored by Atlético and was unable to recover in time to make the save. The bid was seen as a failure by many of the fans, who made several criticisms – some even in a humorous tone.

Corinthians tries to win again next Saturday, against Cuiabá. The Alvinegra team plays at home, at 9 pm.

Check out some tweets about Corinthians’ defeat

If Bagriel is a player I’m an astronaut!! — Vanessa Nunes ⚽️🖤 (@vnuneso) November 10, 2021

Go to hell Sylvinho and take the bagriel with him… pic.twitter.com/YmDjfjBHuR — Thais (@ThaisSccp1910) November 10, 2021

Some caveats:

– R8 IS NOT CENTROAVANTE

– BAGRIEL CANNOT SET A GAME

– RG123 CANNOT BE ISOLATED AND ONLY MARKING SIDE

– CASSIO BANK FOR YESTERDAY

– FÁBIO: SANTOS

– SYLVINHO IS NOT A TECHNICIAN, NOT A TECHNICIAN, NOT A TECHNICIAN! — gustavopaje (@guugaraujo) November 10, 2021

Cassio abandoned us hahahaha — If You Get Pissed It’s Worse (@sfpeworse) November 10, 2021

Cassio, ask to stay at the bank for a while. Don’t spoil your story at Corinthians… — People’s Team 1910 (@povotime1910) November 10, 2021

Gabriel Girotto bluetooth dial

Fabio Santos Avenue

Cassio wearing futsal shoes

Renato Augusto fake 9 pic.twitter.com/fTJWjult2J — Corinthians on the contrary (@Snaihtnirocccc) November 10, 2021

Congratulations Sylvinho, you got what you wanted. Ending Renato Agusto. — Faithful News (@_fielnews) November 10, 2021

WE NEED TO END THIS PHILOSOPHY OF FIRING A COACH ONLY IF HE HAS A DEFEAT SEQUENCE FUCKING BROTHER LOOKS AT SYLVINHO THIS BATTER IS JUST FUCKING DOWN THE TEAM IN THE LONG TERM FOR PERSISTING IN Stupidity and MISTAKES THESE ISOLATED VICTORIES ONLY EXTEND THIS worm IN THE POSITION — Caio 🕳️ (@Lazanha_09) November 10, 2021

“Corinthians lack creativity” then sylvinho goes there and puts renato augusto from center forward — Ogj (@gjsccp) November 10, 2021

Corinthians’ move is a little balloon for the area and be what God wants. Sylvinho is not fit to be coach of Corinthians and if we want to win something next year, it won’t be with this weak coach we have. Enough of this vest delivery and coach in his spare time! — Loucos do Bando (@loucosdobandoo) November 10, 2021

It’s too agony to see a team with Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes coached by SYLVINHO Seriously, having a good team coached by a pangaré is more painful than having a bad team. The wear is huge, and it still has a defender — PARASEMPRE77 (@parasempre77) November 10, 2021

