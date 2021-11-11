The Trilogy is released and internet reacts with memes

GTA: The Trilogy, a compilation of three classic games from the franchise, was released this Thursday (11), but it is not exactly as the fans expected.

Reports that the trilogy has little improvement and is still buggy and weird textures are popping up on social media — and, as the internet doesn’t forgive, so are the memes!

Check out some of the fuss we found:

GTA: The Trilogy is now available. The trilogy costs R$300 on consoles and R$320 on PC.