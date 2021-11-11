The Trilogy is released and internet reacts with memes

GTA: The Trilogy, a compilation of three classic games from the franchise, was released this Thursday (11), but it is not exactly as the fans expected.

Reports that the trilogy has little improvement and is still buggy and weird textures are popping up on social media — and, as the internet doesn’t forgive, so are the memes!

Check out some of the fuss we found:

GTA Trilogy is very realistic, look at these graphics pic.twitter.com/McQcCiDNvy — Adriano Camacho (@AdrianoCamaccho) November 10, 2021

I pre-ordered this video game pic.twitter.com/ND40POzwfD — potad (@VinePotato) November 10, 2021

what did they do with Denise in GTA Trilogy carakkkkkkk #GTATrilogy pic.twitter.com/c1PIYXsioq — Pedro (@1pedroIucas) November 10, 2021

I genuinely can’t tell if this is a fake image or not pic.twitter.com/LXK4BwkaKb — potad (@VinePotato) November 10, 2021

Already found bug in GTA SA remaster / GTA trilogy pic.twitter.com/O9EVZR3TWH — Christopher Shepherd (@xuxilves) November 10, 2021

and the barber of gta san andreas who became the gugu taxi driver pic.twitter.com/lihyazhJwF — bruno (@BrunobEduardo) November 11, 2021

300 reais on gta trilogy p see cj losing texture when he starts working out, congratulations rockstar KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/fjM59rPv8P — Vict☭r (@v1ctorjales) November 10, 2021

GTA SA meme edition >>>>>> GTA 5 remaster and every other unfunny game Rockstar will drop in the future pic.twitter.com/H7F9AuNgC4 — Jack The Ripper (@MrLightningVolt) November 11, 2021

GTA The Trilogy: The Meme Edition. Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/PFzOP6W3vl — Balding (@Balding_2) November 11, 2021

GTA: The Trilogy is now available. The trilogy costs R$300 on consoles and R$320 on PC.