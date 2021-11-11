‘They killed my love’ · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will be inconsolable when she discovers the supposed death of Christian (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. she won’t be aware that she’s facing her boyfriend’s twin brother. “They killed my love,” she will scream in shock.

The character will go through the turbulent moment in this Thursday’s chapter (11) . As seen in the soap opera, Lara went to Morro do Camelo after learning from Geize (Stella Freitas) that Christian had been seen in the community to talk to drug dealers. In fact, the neighbor found Renato in the alleys.

The cook will also be the first person to see the rich man at IML. With Christian’s clothes and documents, the rebellious twin will be mistaken for his humble relative. Lara will be sure that the beloved was killed by the bandits for being in debt of R$ 50 thousand.

Renato will be seen by Lara

Deceived by the similarity of the twins, the character played by Andréia Horta will cry over her boyfriend’s departure. “My love… They killed my love!”, she will say, in front of Renato’s body.

Christian, however, will make no effort to alleviate his partner’s pain. He will take advantage of the confusion to steal Renato’s life and assume the identity of his troubled brother. The protagonist’s only ally in the farce will be Ravi (Juan Paiva) — who will still help him in the story.

