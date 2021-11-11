This model looks for Earth-like planets that have plate tectonics

An international team of geologists, led by North Carolina State University, has developed a computer model dedicated to identifying Earth-like exoplanets. The objective is to establish which planets from other star systems are able to sustain plate tectonics and how this dynamic can contribute (or not) to the potential habitability of these extrasolar worlds.

Plate tectonics dynamics, such as those on Earth, are believed to be a fundamental component of a planet’s habitability. As a direct consequence of the movement of these plates, volcanism and chemical weathering, combined with the presence of liquid water, contribute to the maintenance of the Earth’s climate and, therefore, guarantee the presence of life on our planet.

(Image: Reproduction/University of St Andrews)

Study co-author Sami Mikhail of the University of St Andrews said the new model helps predict the nature of plate tectonics on other planets. Instead of looking for the adequate temperature for the presence of liquid water, a new parameter for the habitability of an exoplanet could be defined based on the ideal conditions for the occurrence of tectonism.

Mikhail and his team ran the model including data such as planetary and stellar properties that influence the thickness of the outer shell of a planetary body. They noted that small planets, ancient or distant from their stars, have thick, rigid layers, but in other contexts they can be thinly layered — called “eggshell planets.”

The habitable zone, where water can be found in a liquid state, is one of the criteria that guide the search for life outside the Solar System (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The thickness of a planet’s outer layer is critical in determining, for example, whether this world is able to support plate tectonics and even the habitability conditions on its surface. Many factors influence the thickness of this layer, such as the size of the exoplanet and how much energy it receives from its host star — information that has also been added to the models.

The researchers noted that surface temperature was more important to habitability than the planet’s internal temperature. Some of the known “eggshell” exoplanets have very thin crusts, only about a kilometer deep — while Earth and Mars are respectively 40 km and 100 km thick.

The team hopes that the new model will serve to define which are the best candidate exoplanets to be explored by large and powerful telescopes, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, which will be launched next month. These powerful tools will be able to look for biosignatures in the atmospheres of these distant worlds — that is, if life as we know it also exists on them.

The study was published in the journal Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

Source: Phys.org