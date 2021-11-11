Three-year-old daughter invades live and interrupts New Zealand’s prime minister’s address to the nation; see the video

Jacinda Ardern had already put the three-year-old Neve to sleep, but the girl called her

EFE/EPA/JULIAN SMITH Jacinda Ardern took her daughter Neve, then two, to the General Conference of United Nations Organizations



The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, had a live feed on Facebook interrupted by a cute moment: Neve, Jacinda’s three-year-old daughter, called her after getting out of bed. ‘Mommy?’ Neve asks. “You should be in bed, dear,” replies Jacinda. “It’s bedtime, honey. Go to bed, I’ll see you in a sec,” he added, apologizing to the spectators. “Well, bedtime didn’t work. I thought it would be a good time to do a live on Facebook, which would be nice and safe,” said the New Zealand Prime Minister jokingly. “Do anyone else’s children get up three, four times after bedtime? Fortunately, my mother is here to help”, he celebrated. When it was interrupted, Ardern was making a statement to the nation on changes to the restrictive measures against Covid-19.

“Well, where were we?” says Jacinda, before being interrupted again by her daughter. ‘What’s taking so long?’ Neve asked. “Sorry, my love, it’s taking so long. Well, sorry, guys. I’m going to put Neve to bed because it’s late for her. Thank you for joining me”, said the Prime Minister, ending the broadcast. The girl was born in 2018, when Jacinda was already in the position, and already attracted attention in 2020, when her mother took her to the general conference of the United Nations in New York – at the time, Neve even won a badge from the organization of the event. At the live, Jacinda commented on precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country’s largest city, Auckland, where shopping, libraries, museums and zoos were allowed to reopen after three months.