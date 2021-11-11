Tiago, Dayane or Sthe, partial says who will leave today

Tiago, Dayane and Sthe are in danger, the three participants didn’t get along well this week and ended up in the eighth field of the edition. Who among them will be leaving the show this Thursday night (11)? To find out the answer, we consulted the partial vote of A Fazenda in the poll on who should leave the DCI!

Partial vote of A Fazenda indicates who will leave

For now, Dayane is this week’s farmer who has the greatest public dislike. The model is with 70.52% of the more than 55 thousand votes added so far in the poll ‘who should leave’. The ex-BBB Italia is way ahead of the other opponents and has a difficult percentage to beat.

The second position belongs to Sthe Matos, the digital influencer has 23.34% of the votes. The difference between the first and second place in the partial vote of A Fazenda 2021 is 47.28%.

Tiago Piquilo is in last place in the poll about who should leave, and with apparent tranquility in the dispute for permanence. The country singer adds only 6.15% in the vote on A Fazenda 2021.

Official vote of A Fazenda in R7

The first thing to be said is: the official vote of A Fazenda asks the public to vote for someone to stay, that is, you must save a participant and not eliminate him, so it is important to pay attention in the R7 poll, so that don’t make mistakes.

To vote is simple, you don’t need to login to the program’s website or pay anything, anyone can vote and as many times as they want. You need to go to Record’s website, at https://www.r7.com/, and then click on the reality show tab, voting for A Fazenda will be the first option on this new page, click on it.

After that, check the names and photos of the roceiros of the week and click on who you want to save. Then select the ‘I’m human’ box from the robot check and then confirm your decision by hitting ‘vote’. Ready! You will receive a message informing you that your vote has been counted in The Farm’s system and will be able to repeat the process to vote again.

Who escaped the hot seat?

Gui Araújo was the lucky one of the week, he escaped the popular vote for A Fazenda 2021 and even won the post of farmer. This is the third time that the digital influencer has gotten the hat, he is the pawn of this edition that most won the farmer’s test so far. Tiago could not participate in the dispute, as he was vetoed by Araújo during the night of formation of the fields.

What time does elimination begin today – 11/11?

According to TV Record’s official schedule, today’s program will start at 10:45 pm, after the airing ofQuando Chama o Coração. Voting for A Fazenda on the R7 website is open until program time and is closed live by Adriane Galisteu, shortly before the presenter informs the name of the eliminated person.

