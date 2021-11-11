Tiago denies Val and Aline’s help to escape the fields

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Tiago Piquilo did not like to see Valentina Francavilla charge Aline Mineiro to ask for votes from her fans to help him escape in the eighth farm of the reality show.

“We need to ask for votes” , declared Valentina Francavilla to Aline Mineiro, waving her finger towards Tiago Piquilo.

The country singer interrupted the girl and warned that it was not necessary:

No, no, no!

“I’m not talking to you. I’m talking to Aline,” replied Valentina. “But you don’t need to ask for anything,” James reinforced. “But I’m not talking to you, Ti. I’m talking to Aline,” said the former stage assistant of “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).

The pawn, again, made a point of asking that no one feel obligated to ask his fans to help him escape in the hot seat of “A Fazenda 2021”.

But you don’t need to ask for anything, no. So as to.

Valentina, in turn, continued to ignore the request of the confinement colleague:

“But I’m not talking to you, handsome!” she snapped. “Please, this compromises a lot. Nothing to do,” concluded the singer.

