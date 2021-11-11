Tiago, Sthe or Dayane, who should leave?

The 8th farm at 2021 Farm is formed and Tiago, Sthe and Dayane face off to stay on the Record TV program. This Thursday, November 11th, one of the participants will be eliminated and will say goodbye to the chance to pocket R$1.5 million. Vote in the DCI 2021 Farm poll and answer: who should be eliminated this week?

2021 Farm Poll – who leaves?

Who is on the farm?

Dayane Mello: the model has been going through difficult days at Fazenda 2021 and, among the controversies, she was the protagonist in a confusion with her own friends. This week, she ended up on the farm because of the vote of the farmer, Marina Ferrari, who justified her choice by saying that Dayane was inconsistent in the program and a false person.

Sthe Matos: for the first time in the 2021 Farm poll because of his permanence in the program, Sthe went to the farm after receiving 7 votes from his colleagues in confinement. She occupied the most voted stool of the night after Rico Melquiades immunized Mileide to make the votes that would have been Wesley Safadão’s ex go to the girl.

James Piquilo: the sertanejo singer, part of the duo Hugo & Tiago, is in his second hot spot since the debut of Fazenda 2021.

How to vote for R7?

The official poll of Fazenda 2021 is open and, to define who is the next one eliminated, the public must vote for who should remain in the reality show. To do this, simply go to www.r7.com and click on the ‘A Fazenda’ banner with the question ‘Who do you want to stay in A Fazenda 2021?’, choose your favorite and confirm your vote.

The least voted will be the one eliminated from the program. The announcement of the elimination will happen, live, at 22:45 (Brasilia time), on Record TV and PlayPlus, on the program this Thursday (11).

How to watch the elimination?

The result of this week’s farm will be announced by Adriane Galisteu, live, this Thursday (11). The program will air at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time) on Record TV and, to watch it online, just access PlayPlus – the broadcaster’s streaming.

With an active registration, just choose the ‘on air’ tab, which can be accessed on free accounts, and have access to the same signal as the open channel on Record TV.

It is also possible to watch the program with a paid streaming subscription, which costs R$ 12.90 per month and provides access to 9 live cameras. This way, it is possible to watch the program 24 hours a day.

