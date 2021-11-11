Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is free at the Epic Store

Borderlands 2’s standalone DLC will be available until November 16th

The last free game from the Epic Store was Aven Colony and the next would be a “Rogue Company Epic Season Four Pack”, ie a DLC. We would have to wait until November 18th to know what the new game would be, but the surprise has just arrived. Hold this giant name: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

This whole name was a Expansion DLC for Borderlands 2 released in 2013. Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep arrives as a standalone title, then just redeem from the Epic Store, even if you don’t have Borderlands 2 in your library. 2K Games and Gearbox Software’s idea is to prepare gamers for what’s to come in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

“Experience the acclaimed 2013 adventure that started it all in this independent campaign,” describes the page on the Epic Store. Standalone DLC happens as if it were a Board RPG brought to life thanks to eccentric Tina’s head imagination. So environments like fortresses, forests, crypts, all “treacherous”, “horrifying” and “frightening” are present.



There will be no lack of enemies easily found in RPGs such as armed skulls, dragons, golems and a variety of different monsters. In the game, you don’t take on the role of Tina, but of a character created by choosing class and skills and this hero will live the adventures created by Tina as the RPG master. In addition to his narration with great humor.

The game has the same artistic style already characteristic of the Borderlands franchise, in addition to the gameplay as well. Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is free until the 16th and available for platforms Borderlands 2 is also on. Now the character’s next game, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, arrives on March 25th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Epic Games Store exclusive PC at launch.

