Tite refuses to go with the national team to Brasília and meet the president in case of hexa in the 2022 World Cup | Brazilian Team

There is still a year to go before the World Cup in Qatar, but coach Tite has already made a decision: he will not go to Brasília with the Seleção, neither before nor after the tournament – even if he wins the six-time championship.

The technician fears that an eventual meeting with the president of the republic will be used in a political way.

The Cup ends on December 18th, 2022, that is, after the presidential election – the first round is scheduled for October 2nd and the second, if necessary, will take place on the 30th.

Regardless of the results of the polls, the acting president will still be Jair Bolsonaro, whose term ends at the end of next year.

insurance of choice, Tite treats this decision as non-negotiable. In 2018 he was also resolved not to visit then-president Michel Temer in case of victory in the Russian Cup.

In the five times it was world champion, the Selection was received by the acting president. In 1958 by Juscelino Kubitschek, in 1962 by João Goulart, in 1970 by Emílio Médici, in 1994 by Itamar Franco and in 2002 by Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

However, Tite understands that the moment is another one, of greater political polarization, especially in an election year. The tendency is for the squad’s squad to be released between the first and second rounds.

An episode lived in the past contributes to the coach’s choice. In 2012, when coach at Corinthians, he posed for photos alongside former president Lula, who is a fan of the club. The image was used years later to brand Tite as ideologically left-wing, something he denies.

– I’m not a communist, I’m a humanist – the technician usually says.

When Tite met Lula, at the former president’s institute, the PT member no longer held an elective office. Even so, the coach says he regrets that visit.

Tite is also not sympathetic to President Jair Bolsonaro’s ideas and practices. Therefore, he waits and hopes for a “third way” in next year’s election, without giving any preferred names.

Internally, the team’s technical committee asks players to be careful, so that they avoid involving political issues in the team’s daily life, although there is no prohibition on individual demonstrations.