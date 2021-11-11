To save ‘Domingão com Huck’, Globo even appeals to the supernatural | Television

If there is one thing that Rede Globo is not satisfied with, it is the audience that has been registered on Sundays. After promoting a major change in entertainment and journalism, the Rio station did not think twice before defining what new changes should be made in order to change this scenario. O “Domingão com Huck” is one of the Sunday attractions that has been worrying Globo’s top management and will undergo changes soon.

Since the announcement of the departure of Fausto Silva, which took even the veteran by surprise, the Marinho network had to race against time to be able to define the format and frames of the new Luciano Huck attraction. The program has debuted, but has not yet taken off. With results below those of his predecessors Tiago Leifert and Faustão, Angelica’s husband will need to reinvent himself in order to succeed in his new day and time.

According to information disclosed by the portal TV news, the Marinho network has already defined the changes that will be made to “Domingão” from 2022. With the objective of attracting new viewers, as well as those who abandoned programming after Fausto Silva left, the program’s director decided to debut new paintings, which were already being studied and treated with a certain priority compared to the latest numbers.

Also according to website, a map has already been drawn and on it all the attractions that will be displayed in the “new” Domingão. One of the paintings that the production is betting on is “Só Acredita Vendo”, in which people will tell real stories lived by them, but they won’t be normal stories, but supernatural ones. In front of the guests’ reports, Huck will reverberate and react on the program’s stage.

Continues after advertising

Another attraction that will give the air of grace next year is “One for All, All for One”. In this framework, people responsible for social projects, who make all the difference in society, helping those in greatest need, will have their charities completely reformed with the help of the various sponsors of “Domingão com Huck”.

The “Tree of Desires” will also make its debut in 2022. The framework, which follows the line already known and followed by Luciano Huck, will help children studying in public schools across the country. During the program, Angelica’s husband will choose and read a letter from among the dozens placed in a tree made for the attraction. These letters will be written by the children themselves, who will be helped to make their dreams come true.

In addition to these tables, “Sunday with Huck” will win games that will have the objective of making Sunday more lively. There will be competition between mothers in “Mamão é Um Show”, as well as musical duels in “Dueto Misterioso”. It is noteworthy that Luciano’s program will also continue showing well-known and well-known paintings from his former “Caldeirão”, such as “The Wall”, “Visitando o Passado”, “Lata Velha”, in addition to “Dança dos Famosos” and “Show of the Famous”.