To take passengers, the JAC iEV750 Vip arrives for R$ 419,900

After taking light loads and orders, the JAC iEV750 now wins the Vip version, which takes passengers. The electric van from the Chinese brand arrives on the market with a suggested price of R$ 419,900.

It is the first electric van sold in the country and has a capacity for 13 people, focusing on executive transport and event transfer, in addition to other locations.

Similar to the iEV750 van, the Vip version has an electric motor of 150 horsepower and a great 76.2 kgfm. In addition, its lithium iron phosphate batteries guarantee a range of 235 km.

This range is objective and a WLTC regime, simulated in street tests, but with a range of up to 430 km with an average of 40 km/h.

Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 15 seconds, the JAC iEV750 Vip seems to be quite agile for a van and can go up gradients of 20%, while the maximum is limited to 100 km/h, above 90 km/h of road limit required by law.

With a load capacity of 1,445 kg, the JAC iEV750 Vip weighs 4,495 kg of PBT and without the seats, it has an internal volume of 12.3 m³.

The JAC iEV750 Vip is 5,995 m long, 2,098 m wide, 2,645 m high and 3,570 m wheelbase, it has rear wheel drive with double wheels, which pays more at toll plazas.

The 92 kWh batteries guarantee low energy consumption, with a total recharge cost of R$ 55 (or R$ 0.60/kWh) on average in the State of São Paulo.

This means R$0.23 per km driven. JAC made a comparison with the price of a liter of diesel, with an average price of R$ 5.20 and the average consumption of vans, which is around 7 km/l.

In this case, the example speaks of a diesel van with a cost of R$0.74 km. Visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, inside, the Vip has comfortable looking passenger seats.

Reclining, they have backrest and armrest adjustments, having 1/2 rows and flat windows, equipped with curtains. On the panel, 1din sound system and automatic air conditioning, among others.

JAC iEV750 Vip – Photo Gallery