Todd Howard talks about TES 6, Fallout 5 and Starfield in an interview

The Elder Scrolls and Fallout are two iconic Bethesda franchises. While the latter has won games in recent years, TES hasn’t won a major title in a decade and this lapse of time is not something Todd Howard, director and producer at Bethesda, wanted. Starfield is the developer’s main objective, according to Howard in an interview with IGN.

The announcement of TES 6 took place in E3 of 2018 with a cinematic showing mountains and the sea and nothing else. Today the Bethesda’s focus is on Starfield, which hasn’t gained many details yet, but will be released on the day November 11, 2022. Only then will the developer focus on The Elder Scrolls 6, which will be a game that should last a decade or more, just like Skyrim.

The new franchise title is still in early stage of development, so the gap between TES 6 and Skyrim will still be longer than the current 10 years. Tomorrow (11) will be the launch of the anniversary edition of Skyrim, in addition to Elder Scrolls Online, with its more than 18 million players, keep Bethesda busy too. Todd Howard said that gap between titles is not a good thing.

“I would like to have a magic wand and the game we want and just make it happen, absolutely. But there are other things we want to do,” says Howard of the delay in TES 6. more, like a new universe. If not now, when? We feel that if we didn’t (now), when would never be.”



According to the director of Bethesda, since everything was going well with The Elder Scrolls franchise with the online game, this was the time to work on Starfield. The game’s development started right after Fallout 4, released in 2015. Todd Howard prioritizes time and creativity over rushing to release through external pressure.

Regarding Fallout, Howard says he already has a concept and an idea of ​​what will be a possible new game in the franchise. “I can’t say what will happen,” says the Bethesda director. Fallout 4 was a success. The same can’t be said for Fallout 76 with a disastrous release, going through too many updates to become playable.



Unfortunately fans of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout will have to wait a long time to see new games from the franchise hitting the market. Though Starfield hasn’t revealed much, it’s the next big Xbox exclusive game and it’s coming out a year from now.

