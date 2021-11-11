Totvs has higher profit in the 3rd quarter, as new business expansion

The management software provider totvs (TOTS3) had an increase in third-quarter profit, with growing revenues linked to the technology financial and business performance offsetting the effects of higher expenses.

The company announced this Wednesday that its profit from July to September totaled 89.9 million reais, up 9% from the same stage in 2020.

The operating result measured by profit before taxes, fees, adjusted depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 19% year on year, to 192 million reais.

The Ebitda margin, however, dropped 1.3 percentage points, to 22.5%, with the increase in the representation of new businesses, “which have different moments and mandates, with a focus mainly on accelerated revenue growth”, he explained to Totvs.

But mainly from these sectors came the greatest contributions to the 26.1% growth in total net revenue, at 854.5 million reais.

In the main management division, revenue increased 14%,5, with greater demands from the agribusiness, education, financial services and retail segments.

At the other end, the company’s sales and marketing expenses rose 33.9% year-on-year, while administrative expenses rose 18%.

