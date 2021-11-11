Training for the Selection has Tite boos, Paquetá flying a kite, scare from the side and TV in the field | Brazilian Team

The last training session for the Brazilian team before facing Colombia, held this Wednesday, had moments of relaxation, such as when Lucas Paquetá flew a kite that fell on the field, but also a lot of work and even boos from Tite.

During activity at the Corinthians CT, while guiding the players to pass the ball towards the attack, the coach shouted:

– Uh, uh, it’s forward, don’t touch the side, uh!

Tite led a tactical work with only the holders, while in another field the reserves worked with assistant Cléber Xavier.

Brazil will go into the field against Colombia with: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.

The duel is valid for the 13th round of the qualifiers, takes place at 9:30 pm (GMT) and will be broadcast live on Globo, SporTV and ge.

During part of the activity, the coach paid special attention to defensive positioning in set-piece plays. Before the field test, a TV was taken to the field, in which the athletes could watch Colombia’s moves.

There was also a clash between reserves and holders in a reduced field. Right-back Emerson Royal gave a scare in this part of training, when he was down after splitting with Lucas Paquetá. The Tottenham player needed medical attention, limped out, but returned to play.

Initially, the training would take place at Neo Química Arena, the venue of the match, but it was transferred to the Corinthians CT so the Seleção would have more time. In Itaquera, Tite would only have an hour to work, as Colombia would use the stadium next.

After the match this Thursday, Brazil closes 2021 in a derby against Argentina, next Tuesday (16th), in San Juan.