Travis Scott: Father of 9-year-old child reports critical condition of son after tragedy on show, and files millionaire lawsuit against rapper

The tragedy of Travis Scott’s last concert on Friday (5), which killed 8 people and left another 300 injured, still has many unanswered questions. According to The Wrap this Tuesday (9), the father of a 9-year-old child filed a millionaire lawsuit against the rapper, reporting the critical condition of his son, hospitalized after being trampled on in the performance.

The publication had access to the documents and disclosed details of the testimonies given by Treston Blount, father of little Ezra. The man accuses the defendants of negligence in crowd control during the Astroworld Festival; failure to provide adequate medical care, hiring, training, supervision and retention, among other acts of disregard for the safety and well-being of the attending public. The patriarch wants to take the case to the jury and asks for damages in the amount of US$ 1 million, about R$ 5.4 million, considering the current value of the dollar in Brazil.

Treston revealed in the documents that the son was “kicked, trampled and nearly crushed to death”. He also added that he saw unconscious people being lifted by friends and strangers so they could “surf” in their hands to safety. Blount also stressed that the other defendants in the lawsuit were unable to stop Travis Scott’s concert until more than 40 minutes after the “mass casualty event” began, according to city officials.

The lawsuit says Ezra suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized in an induced coma, using life support devices in an attempt to combat brain, liver and kidney trauma. The attached medical reports still claim that the sequelae can be “catastrophic”, and suspect that they will have effects for the rest of the little boy’s life. “This child and his family will face a trauma that will change their lives from this day forward, a reality that no one expects when purchasing concert tickets. Concerts and music festivals like this one are intended to be a safe place for people of all ages to enjoy music in a controlled environment. None of this was true about the Astroworld Festival”, attorney Ben Crump said in a statement.

“This little boy is fighting for his life, and his parents will never meet the same child they entered Astroworld with”, lamented the professional. The other lawyer in the lawsuit, Alex Hilliard, gave more details about the lawsuit. “We plan to hold everyone who participated in this festival accountable for the horrific and traumatic injuries this helpless child suffered. Organizers have a duty and responsibility to protect their customers and control the crowd when it gets out of hand. It’s outrageous that it took so long to stop the show, as many of these deaths and injuries could probably have been avoided or mitigated.”

The US authorities have already started the investigations, but they still don’t know how to point out how the attendance of the Astroworld Festival has increased disproportionately from one hour to another. Also, police are investigating reports that a person injected people with drugs during Travis Scott’s performance. Parallel to this, The New York Times claimed that the rapper was warned in advance of “potential dangers” at the festival. Eight people, including two teenagers, were killed at the festival, and 25 were hospitalized. So far, Scott has been the target of 12 lawsuits.

Travis Scott comments on tragedy

The rapper spoke on social media on Saturday (6) and said he is collaborating with the Houston Police Department in the investigations. “I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night. My prayers are with the families and with everyone impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival”, wrote Travis.

“Houston police have my full support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working with the Houston community to heal and support families in need. Thanks to Houston Police, Fire and NRG Park for their prompt response and support. Love you all”, concluded.