Túlio Lustosa remembers 2003 and supports the title: ‘I hope that Botafogo never visits Series B again’

Very close to confirming the return to Series A, O Botafogo deals with the anxiety of the final moments of the second division. Today, the team faces the black Bridge, at 7 pm, in Campinas, and the victory will be another step towards the goal of the year. The dimension of the game is in the lineup of what the coach Enderson Moreira have the best in their hands. It could even be the midfielder Chay, recovered from injury.

Those who experienced these moments still have the displeasure of disputing the Serie B and the joy of the triumphant return to the elite of Brazilian football. One of the players with the greatest identification with Botafogo in recent decades, the steering wheel Thulium remembers every moment of the 2003 campaign when the club ran for B for the first time.

In 2003, the situation of alvinegro, in terms of football, was not so different from the current one. After the fall in 2002, the cast was practically reworked. The fans’ distrust was great, mainly due to the bad campaign in the Carioca Championship before the beginning of Series B. A script that seemed to have everything to go wrong.

— On the negative side, the most striking was the difficulty we faced at the beginning. But, little by little, throughout the championship, we were fitting in until it culminated in access — recalls the former player, who spent last year at the club as football manager.

That served as an impetus for the moment that would crown the group. In a crowded Caio Martins, the team won the marilia in the last game of the quadrangular final by 3-1 and had the triumph of palm trees over the sport, in Recife. Next Monday, the fans will be able to do the same in front of the factory worker, this time at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

— The fans were supportive from start to finish. We felt that whole vibration inside the field, everything was happening exactly as we wanted. The end of the game was exciting.

victory in memory

Once access is guaranteed — and who knows the title — it’s likely that stories like the ones from 2003 will surface and become part of the alvinegra memory. Túlio wasn’t in the relegation campaign in 2002, so he didn’t understand when the defender and captain Sandro broke the locker room door at Caio Martins at the party of access. A gesture he had also made at the same stadium the year before after the loss to the São Paulo.

— It was a remarkable scene. I was the first one to enter the locker room and, suddenly, I hear a heavy noise at the door and it’s Sandro, nervous. I didn’t understand anything, I was supposed to be happy. Then he explained what had happened. It never left my memory – says Túlio, who recognizes that there the strong relationship with the Rio de Janeiro club and the fans began to take shape.

Almost two decades later, the general situation of the two moments of the club, however, cannot be compared. Structurally, the Botafogo of today is different from the one where even drinking water was lacking.

Túlio remembers the precariousness when he was hired. Caio Martins did not have training facilities, with a dressing room and lawn in terrible condition.

— There was training that we needed to pool to buy mineral water to drink during training. But those difficulties united the team.

As much as the current financial situation demands austerity in spending and there is also a reformulation of the concept, Túlio sees a more organized club to prevent a new relegation.

— I hope Botafogo can go up crowned with another title and never visit Serie B again.