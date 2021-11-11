Tupy files patent for engine block for hybrid vehicles

Tupy, a Joinville multinational in the metallurgy sector, has just applied for a patent for a new cast iron engine block concept. The project, developed in partnership with Ricardo, a global reference in engineering and environmental consultancy specializing in the transport, energy and scarce resources sectors, is an alternative for application in hybrid vehicles.

The details of the project will be presented at international congresses, starting in 2022. The developed solution uses Tupy’s knowledge and experience in the development of metallic alloys. “Currently, with Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI), we can say that the blocks that use it have the same strength and resistance as iron, but lighter, similar to aluminum blocks,” stated the company in a statement.

“In this project, we went ahead and were able to offer a weight around 5% lower than aluminum components, which is quite challenging considering that the density of iron in relation to aluminum is almost three times greater. In validating the proof of concept, in addition to adequate structural strength, we observed additional benefits such as noise reduction”, says André Ferrarese, director of Tupy Tech, the Company’s disruptive R&D front.

