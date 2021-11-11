UK brain drain gives Estonia financial trump card – International

Previously, Vicky Brock had difficulty locating the Estonia in the map. And when he traveled to the Baltic country in December, he only took hand luggage, hoping for a short trip.

Eleven months later, Brock, a British tech entrepreneur, is still out there, living and working on the former Soviet satellite as a “refugee from the Brexit“, as it qualifies.

Brock split his startup based on Scotland and set up half of the company in Estonia, a country of 1.3 million people that is taking on business seeking to escape the tangle of regulations and financial obstacles to doing business with the Europe.

Thousands of company directors did the same, some moving physically, like Brock, but most staying at the United Kingdom and moving their business registration to Estonia. By doing this, they are able to take advantage of the Baltic country’s integration into the European Union and, in this way, take advantage of something that the UK has lost: free access to the gigantic common European market of more than 400 million people.

The flight of entrepreneurs is a stark example of the negative impacts of Brexit, which critics say locks exporters into mountains of new bureaucracies, imposes new restrictions on trade and limits their ability to recruit workers abroad.

For Estonia, the arrival of British companies, especially technology firms, contributed to a huge leap in tax collection and reinforced the country’s reputation as an innovation hub.

The situation is a dramatic turnaround for a country that, like other Baltic states, suffered from the exodus of some of its brightest young workers after 2004, when European Union membership gave its citizens the right to live and work in the Kingdom. United, then a member country of the bloc.

Now the escape is in the opposite direction.

Brock’s technology company Vistalworks, which fights illegal internet commerce, was founded in 2019, three years after the Brexit referendum. She knew that new trade and tariff barriers imposed by Brexit could hamper her ability to do business with continental Europe, particularly if the rules regarding data transfer—a vital thing for her company—were changed.

Later, British companies began to be sidelined in favor of European research projects and public contracts. So Brock went looking for countries to transfer his company, prioritizing rule of law, anti-corruption efforts, financial transparency and low taxes.

“I wasn’t even sure where Estonia was, but it appeared on one of those lists,” Brock said in a video call from a shared workspace in the city he adopted, Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

She said she plans to hire up to 30 employees over the next nine months. In the future, around two-thirds of Vistalworks employees will be based in Estonia, and those workers will pay income and employment taxes there, not the UK. Taxation on the European part of the company will also be collected in Estonia.

In late 2020, Brock and her business partner and husband, Stephen Budd, left for Estonia ahead of the Brexit-related deadline for applying for residency in the Baltic country. They took only hand luggage, hoping for a quick return to Scotland and a period of reflection on where to live and how to go about business. That plan was suspended by travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced them to make a choice.

“We are learning Estonian language and managing both the UK team and the growing EU team from here,” she said.

Estonia is just one of several countries that offer this type of opportunity to so-called “digital nomads”, without requiring them to live in the country. More than 4,000 British companies have realized the benefits, helping to inflate Estonia’s tax collection by 60% compared to 2020, according to statements by the country’s prime minister, Kaja Kallas, to the British business newspaper City AM. She estimated the tax gain at 51 million euros.

Estonia received applications for e-Residency, as Estonian residency for foreigners is known, from 176 countries, with the United Kingdom ranking fourth on the list of non-EU countries, after Russia, Ukraine and China. Receiving e-Residency does not guarantee citizenship, tax residency or entry into Estonia and the rest of the European Union.

However, it does offer the advantage of a 20% corporate and income tax rate. Corporate tax is collected only when profits are distributed (rather than earned), allowing companies to grow with a low tax burden. In the United Kingdom, the income tax of the highest earners is 40% on a large part of the earnings and, for the highest paid, the rate is even higher.

e-Residency “clearly increased after Brexit, even before actually; even when the referendum took place, we saw an increase,” Kallas told City AM.

Hannes Lentsius, director and tax specialist at Estonian accounting firm PwC, called the government’s estimates of increased tax revenue credible and said the e-Residency scheme worked well for the country. “Part of this is due to Brexit,” he said, adding that the e-Residency “was a huge success, it sold Estonia well.”

Another British businessman who saw potential in Estonia is David Fortune, who co-founded his company, Saher, in 2014. Saher provides much of its services in European police departments and border checkpoints, combining innovative technologies such as drone systems, to your needs.

Fortune worked 30 years for the police in North Yorkshire, in the north of England, where he still lives today, and was surprised to become an Estonian e-Resident.

“As an ex-cop in my late 60s, I don’t think I ever thought of myself as a digital nomad,” he said. However, becoming one of them was pretty easy. The Estonians helped him by providing a quality service, which included counseling sessions with tax and customs authorities, he said.

“They respond in English to our questions within 48 hours,” he said. “I have nothing but praise for the people I interacted with.”

There are benefits for Estonia, too: the growth of the European part of Saher has outpaced that of the British part and generates tens of thousands of euros in taxes every quarter.

“That didn’t happen because we had a downturn in the UK, it’s about survival, and it was necessary to expand our brand if we wanted it to grow,” Fortune said. But he said he has no plans to physically relocate.

Ruth Paterson spent more than a decade building her company, Woolly Wormhead, in the UK, before Brexit forced her to make a corporate and personal choice. His website sells designer crochet caps, and there was uncertainty about the change Brexit would bring to e-commerce rules, for example, and sales taxes. Paterson divided her time between Italy — where she now lived — and the UK, so it made sense for her to set up her company in the European Union. She became an Estonian e-Resident in 2017.

“It was one of the best things I’ve done in my life, my revenue has doubled in two years,” she said, referring to the amount of money that circulated in her business in the period before the pandemic. This, she said, was because the Estonian system is digitized, integrated and requires less of her time, and she is able to devote more energy to creative work. To date, she has only been to Estonia once.

In contrast, Brexit refugees who live there, like Brock, often meet in language classes and courses to help them integrate and become residents. Brock said that, in terms of business, Brexit may have done her a favor, forcing her on an adventure she otherwise would never have undertaken; still, however, she regrets the British decision to leave the European Union.

“If I had a magic wand, it would make Brexit never happen; I would swallow my personal happiness and wave that wand.”/ TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL